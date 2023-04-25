MJE House is a rural Brazilian retreat defined by its striking cantilever
MJE House by Jacobsen Arquitectura is an idyllic, rural Brazilian retreat defined by its contemporary forms and bold cantilever overlooking the countryside in Upstate São Paulo
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
This rural Brazilian retreat, set in leafy Upstate São Paulo makes the most of its favourable position on high ground to look out to the region's green rolling hills. Titled MJE House and designed by Jacobsen Arquitectura, one of Brazil's most established names in the field, the project was conceived as a holiday home for a family of urbanites seeking a countryside escape. Drawing on the country's strong modernist architecture roots and sprinkling on some 21st century flair and technology, and the result offers just that – the perfect contemporary getaway.
MJE House: inside the rural Brazilian retreat
MJE House is organised in two volumes, placed on top of each other at a right angle, in order to make the most of views and light. At the same time, the simple, long and low, loosely rectangular shapes keep the building close to the ground, while taking their cues from the surrounding landscape. A long, stone wall runs across the length of the lower volume, anchoring the project to the ground, offering a touch of nature and texture.
On the upper level, a similar effect is offered by a series of freijó wood panels which act as privacy screens and shading for the bedroom areas, which are located in the top volume. This level is also the one that juts out in a cantilever over the landscape, creating a viewing platform for its users and framing vistas from the bedrooms. All the joinery and interiors were designed and implemented by Jacobsen Arquitectura, conceived after long discussions and a fruitful collaboration with the clients.
As often displayed in the region's residential architecture, the design provides a strong connection between indoors and outdoors. The ground floor living space, a flowing, open-plan interior composed of various lounge arrangements, spills out effortlessly to a paved garden where additional seating and dining options are spread out. A swimming pool on one of the terraces adds to the residents' options for leisure and entertainment.
The home's main entrance, situated at the intersection of the two horizontal blocks, features a sculptural, white, spiral staircase. It ensures that stepping inside offers drama and a sense of arrival befitting this rural Brazilian retreat's 21st century architecture.
jacobsenarquitetura.com (opens in new tab)
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture Editor at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018) and Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020).
-
Hangover recovery kit: bounce back from spring celebrations
From liver-saving drops to vegan Berocca, our hangover recovery kit has everything you need to get back on an even keel
By Mary Cleary • Published
-
Scandinavian designer Simon Skinner unveils a new collection of sculptural afro combs
'Syntax' is the new collection of afro combs from Wallpaper* Design Award nominated designer, Simon Skinner
By Mary Cleary • Published
-
Art meets commerce: Molteni & C Salone del Mobile pavilion features murals by Roberto Ruspoli
At Salone del Mobile 2023, Molteni & C presents a contemporary interpretation of the Roman Domus, featuring murals by Roberto Ruspoli: watch the video
By Rosa Bertoli • Published
-
Guto Requena’s Terrace Apartment in Brazil brings outdoor living in
The Terrace Apartment by Estudio Guto Requena is a plant-filled, urban tour de force by the Brazilian architect – and his own home
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
A spectacular Brazilian church evokes the spirit of Niemeyer and Costa
ARQBR Arquitetura e Urbanismo has shaped a dramatic new concrete Brazilian church that emerges from the landscape of the country's Highlands
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Brazil family house by Estúdio Zargos bridges the gap between town and country
Estúdio Zargos designed this elegant modernist house for a steep site in Brazil’s Belo Horizonte
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Treehouse in the Brazilian forest draws on its wooded context
A treehouse by Studio MEMM blends organic forms and architectural gestures to create a space from which to enjoy the wooded natural surroundings
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Flag House brings Brazilian modernism to Canada’s Whistler
Flag House, Canada, by Studio MK27 wins Best Ski Retreat at the 2023 Wallpaper* Design Awards
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
This Brazil mountain retreat is a ‘timeless ruin‘
Bocaina-Paraty House is a timeless Brazil mountain retreat by architects Cicero Ferraz Cruz and Fábio Mosaner
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
This upstate São Paulo retreat is designed as three light pavilions
YJD House by Jacobsen Arquitetura is an upstate São Paulo retreat that celebrates its green context through lightness and minimalism
By Ellie Stathaki • Last updated
-
Casa Colina is a Brazilian home that connects with its landscape
Casa Colina by FGMF is a low, minimalist, contemporary home in the city of Porto Feliz, Brazil
By Ellie Stathaki • Last updated