A dramatic new lakeside cabin in the Canadian wilderness rises above the trees
Kariouk Architects' lakeside cabin ‘m.o.r.e. CLT’ explores new material approaches while making a minimal impact on a precious landscape
Canadian practice Kariouk Architects' new lakeside cabin is part of a distinct niche the studio has carved, specialising in dramatic domestic architecture in a sylvan setting. We recently toured the Ottowa-based studio’s Forest Retreat. Its new off-grid project is far more modest in scale but massively ambitious in terms of its structure.
A dramatic lakeside cabin in Canada
The m.o.r.e. CLT Cabin is undeniably a cabin, but it bears very little resemblance to the traditional image of a cosy, compact structure nestling in the woods. As the architects note, ‘These [kinds of] buildings help to sustain the myth that by appearing to be at one with the land, their owners are making less of an impact on the environment.’
Instead, Kariouk has taken a dramatic structural approach to minimising the cabin’s footprint, using a huge steel mast to support a cantilevered form that tapers to a point as it reaches out across a sloping lakeside plot. The structure is made from cross laminated timber (the CLT in the cabin’s name), which minimises construction waste, while the entire house is off-grid and designed to be highly energy efficient. On top of all that – or should we say, beneath it – is a new habitat for endangered local bats.
The slender cabin is reached by an entry ramp, with a long, south-facing glazed corridor that points you towards the living, dining and kitchen area at the pointy end of the building. Along the way you pass a utility room, a guest bedroom, a bathroom and a principal bedroom, before the space opens out into the open-plan living space.
The architects note that there’s pretty much nothing in this plan and programme that’s surplus to requirements. Rooms are modestly scaled, the form and environmental impact have been carefully considered to pass local building codes, and despite the technical prowess of the structure and systems, the cabin is very much subsumed by the surrounding forest.
An unconventional home, with an unconventional name (‘m.o.r.e. is derived from the first initial of the clients’ grandmothers … all immigrants with very difficult but joyous lives, [who] were instrumental in nurturing skillsets whereby more was always done with less, and graciously so’), the cabin was partly shaped by the requirement to set any structures back 30m from the lake shore. The raised structure avoided the need to blast away part of the cliff face. Even so, it took two years to persuade the planning authorities.
The steel supporting mast (which also houses the bat habitats) is set into a concrete footing, with another footing at the top of the slope where the metal walkway and porch meet the structure – these are the only uses of the material in the whole project. The walls and roof are made of cross laminated timber panels and glulam beams for the floors, all of which were fabricated off site. Clever ‘folded’ panels provide the structural strength required for the big spans.
Wallpaper* Newsletter + Free Download
For a free digital copy of August Wallpaper*, celebrating Creative America, sign up today to receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories
Generous 12ft ceilings are paired with a south-facing walls of glass that offer up a breathtaking vista of the forest. On the roof, a small solar array provides power, while the elevated position ensures that cross-winds provide natural ventilation.
A wood-burning stove in the main living adds a homely touch, even if it’s not the purest environmentally friendly heating solution.
The underside of the long roof structure is exposed timber, with the framing for the roof and glazing painted a contrasting black.
The rest of the structure is wrapped in dark metal. In summer, the house becomes a part of the rich green backdrop, whilst in winter, the slender forms of the glazing, mast and structure create a horizontal form that stands out amongst the naked trees.
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
Globetrotting designer Mark Grattan shares his latest plans and next moves
Amid his meteoric rise, Mark Grattan speaks with Wallpaper* about his trailblazing career, 'getting the right type of help', and calculating his next move
By Laura May Todd Published
-
Shinola’s Elijah McCoy pocket watch pays homage to the pioneering locomotive engineer
Shinola continues its Great American series with the Elijah McCoy Mechanic 45mm pocket watch
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Anandes Hotel in Mykonos is a love letter to the island’s allure
Anandes is a luxury boutique hotel designed by Studio Bonarchi, right in the heart of the Cycladic town
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Forest Retreat is a new low-energy family house in the forests of Ontario
Set beneath a vast roof, Forest Retreat is a rich mix of local materials, craftsmanship and space for an extended family to get together in the heart of nature
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Join the West Coast Modern Week's Home Tour 2024 for modernist architecture and more
West Coast Modern Week 2024 comes with its annual home tour courtesy of the West Vancouver Art Museum, offering an extensive, immersive showcase of Canada's modernist architecture
By Hadani Ditmars Published
-
A modernist lakeside cottage in Ontario provides a perfect backdrop for family vacations
A lakeside cottage by Canadian studio Dubbeldam Architecture + Design has been shaped as a modest multigenerational retreat to accommodate the surrounding wilderness
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Visit a cubic Canadian cabin in the woods: welcome to Rustic Grade
Maurice Martel has designed a contemporary cabin in the woods, Rustic Grade, to make the most of a sylvan plot to the north of Montreal
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Whistling Wind is a remote Canadian cottage retreat to reconnect with nature
Whistling Wind house is an elegant escape on a remote Ontario island that offers up a contemporary reinterpretation of the local vernacular
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
A Whistler cabin offers a ‘transcendent experience’ to its occupants
Openspace Architecture’s Winterfell house is a Whistler cabin and luxurious contemporary ski retreat nestled within the forest
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
A far-flung Nova Scotia retreat is a minimalist prefab exploration
Perched on the shores of Cape Breton Island this Nova Scotia retreat by Nicholas Fudge Architects combines prefabricated construction with traditional forms and minimal design
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Perron Design’s bespoke mountain retreat in Quebec is a house that thinks it’s a hotel
Chalet Bertha is a bespoke mountain retreat set at the top of Quebec’s famous Le Massif de Charlevoix resort, inspired by the interiors of the world’s best boutique hotels
By Jonathan Bell Published