Don’t Move, Improve 2025: the 14 London homes adding design oomph to the everyday
The shortlist for Don’t Move, Improve 2025 has been announced, revealing 14 residential projects across London that add value and pizazz to their inhabitants’ daily lives
The Don't Move, Improve 2025 cycle kick-off and its highly anticipated shortlist have just been announced - revealing the 14 homes from across London which will compete for the titles on offer in the popular, NLA-organised, VitrA-sponsored event (top gong Home of the Year is accompanied by more awards for sustainability, compact design and more). Last year's winner, Aden Grove, was a Don't Move, Improve 2024 standout submission for its dynamism, energy efficiency and personality.
Don't Move, Improve 2025: the shortlist
The shortlisted projects were chosen this year from a pool of 150 entries and the judges are looking for the capital's finest new examples in creativity and sustainability. The ultimate goal? To meaningfully improve the quality of life of each scheme's inhabitants, through delight and eco-sensitive architectural ingenuity.
Federico Ortiz, head of programme at architectural organisation NLA, said: 'This year’s shortlist exemplifies the power of thoughtful home design to transform not just spaces, but the way we live. These projects offer inspiration and practical solutions for Londoners looking to improve their homes, demonstrating that great design is accessible to all. From small-scale refurbishments to bold architectural statements, these homes are proof that Londoners are embracing the potential of their spaces in incredible ways.'
Don't Move, Improve 2025: 14 shortlisted projects
Aperture House by Curtaz Studio
This remodelling of a mid-terraced Victorian house, draws on its client’s passion for photography and nature – bringing together refined indoors and green outdoors.
Datum House by The DHaus Company Ltd
A modest extension not only adds an extra bedroom to this London duplex, but also completely transforms the lower ground floor into a light filled, open space.
Elemental House by Archmongers Architects
Archmongers’ Elemental House redesigns a 1970s terraced house in London’s Hackney into a functional, light-filled, Scandinavian-inspired family home.
Hartley House by THISS Studio
An eco-conscious reimagining of a Victorian terraced home for a growing London family, THISS Studio’s Hartley House is a celebration of sustainable, spacious living.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Hands-on Home by Natallia Tanko
This is a bold Lewisham self-build that gradually extended and renovated a 1970s ground-floor flat.
Hope Villa by Proctor & Shaw
Sensitive yet dynamic, this house extension remodels and reuses, adding a biodiverse rain garden to its enticing urban mix.
House Extension in Islington by VATRAA
House Extension in Islington by VATRAA transforms a Victorian home in a conservation area by adding a wrapround extension, alongside a full internal refurb.
Lordship Park by Bindloss Dawes Architects
In this project, a neglected house suffering from historic bomb damage and subsidence has been turned from tired bedsit accommodation to warm family home.
Nina's House by Nina+Co with ROAR
Textures and natural materials make this house in South Tottenham a real sanctuary with improved air tightness and an open plan approach.
Plaster House by Sonn Studio
A dropped floor extension to a Hackney house adds much-needed space for its owners, while connected to the outdoors in this bustling part of town.
RAW House by O'Sullivan Skoufoglou Architects
A Lambeth home is reimagined for its owners' current need for a hybrid work/live space through a softly textured material palette.
Steel House by EBBA ARCHITECTS
EBBA architects’ Camden house renovation and double-height extension transform life in a London terraced home.
Terzetto by ConForm Architects
Terzetto is a 97.7sq m two-bedroom lower-ground flat in a four-storey Victorian mansion block. It has the classic bay window onto the street, and its own big garden at the back.
Upper Addison Gardens by Woodrow Vizor Architects & LonProp
A Kensington and Chelsea rooftop extension experiments with timber, adding the material's warmth and biophilic notes to its contemporary design.
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).
-
Grand English glamour vs the Italian dolce vita? Why Claridge’s Il Pellicano takeover is a sun-kissed delight
Claridge's welcomes Hotel Il Pellicano with open arms for a one week restaurant residency of laid back luxury and Tuscan charm
By Tianna Williams Published
-
When galleries become protest sites – a new exhibition explores the art of disruption
In a new exhibition at London's Auto Italia, Alex Margo Arden explores the recent spate of art attacks and the 'tricky' discourse they provoke
By Phin Jennings Published
-
Space House: explore the brutalist London landmark’s new chapter
Space House, a landmark of brutalist architecture by Richard Seifert & Partners in London’s Covent Garden, is back following a 21st-century redesign by Squire & Partners
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Space House: explore the brutalist London landmark’s new chapter
Space House, a landmark of brutalist architecture by Richard Seifert & Partners in London’s Covent Garden, is back following a 21st-century redesign by Squire & Partners
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Fire-damaged Walworth Town Hall shows off majestic transformation
Walworth Town Hall gets a much-needed reimagining by Feix & Merlin, who transformed the heritage building into a contemporary workspace and a hub of its local community in south London
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Hanif Kara on building materials, the transition from old to new, and a healthy dose of realism
Hanif Kara, co-founder of structural engineering practice AKT II, discusses building materials and the future of sustainability
By Emily Wright Published
-
Year in review: the top 12 houses of 2024, picked by architecture director Ellie Stathaki
The top 12 houses of 2024 comprise our finest and most read residential posts of the year, compiled by Wallpaper* architecture & environment director Ellie Stathaki
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
A brutalist garden revived: the case of the Mountbatten House grounds by Studio Knight Stokoe
Tour a brutalist garden redesign by Studio Knight Stokoe at Mountbatten House, a revived classic in Basingstoke, UK
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
An eco-conscious reconfiguration of space revives a London home
An eco-conscious reimagining of a Victorian terraced home for a growing London family, THISS Studio’s Hartley House offers sustainable, spacious living
By Smilian Cibic Published
-
Gingerbread City: architects sculpt London out of the season's favourite treat
Until December 29 in Chelsea, see London brought to life in a seasonal-appropriate medium by leading architects and designers
By Ellen Himelfarb Published
-
This listed house in London is transformed through a contemporary celebration of the arch
Segmental House, a listed house transformation by Dominic McKenzie Architects, taps into the playful powers of the contemporary arch
By Ellie Stathaki Published