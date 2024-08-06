This clever Camden house renovation brings light, space and zen

EBBA architects’ Camden house renovation and double-height extension transform life in a London terraced home

Exterior view of Camden house renovation with double-height extension by EBBA architects
(Image credit: Courtesy Rikard Kahn)
This Camden house renovation by EBBA architects transforms a traditional north London terraced property, creating light and space for contemporary living, thanks to a dramatic but sensitively designed double-height extension.

Camden renovation by EBBA architects

(Image credit: Courtesy of Ståle Eriksen)

Tour EBBA’s Camden house renovation

Camden renovation by EBBA architects

(Image credit: Courtesy of Ståle Eriksen)

The home had been unmodernised since the clients moved in 15 years previously, and the living space was fragmented, with limited views of the garden. The architects, ‘concentrated on connecting the different pockets of space in the house to create a more cohesive living area, while opening up the rear of the building to embrace the available natural light’, state the team.

Camden renovation by EBBA architects

(Image credit: Courtesy of Ståle Eriksen)

They also created a new home office space that links to the garden, in a further nod to contemporary functionality.

Camden renovation by EBBA architects

(Image credit: Courtesy of Ståle Eriksen)

The full-width, double-height rear extension takes its inspiration from the metalwork of balconies common to the local vernacular, Victorian housing stock. The new addition – slotting in neatly between two existing structures – connects two levels of the interior, flooding the house with light, and provides an ever-present link to the outdoors. Large glazed doors open onto a brick-lined terrace and the leafy garden beyond.

Camden renovation by EBBA architects

(Image credit: Courtesy of Ståle Eriksen)

Inside, bespoke joinery brings a sense of warmth, craft and continuity throughout the interior, from a vast kitchen island to custom-created bedroom furniture pieces. With sustainable architecture principles in mind, the extensive use of timber combines with off-white clay floor tiles and limestone accents for a ‘quiet, sustainable material palette’, note the architects.

Camden renovation by EBBA architects

(Image credit: Courtesy of Ståle Eriksen)

In the master ensuite, a Japanese-style wooden tub adds to the general sense of zen, along with softly textured clay walls.

Camden renovation by EBBA architects

(Image credit: Courtesy of Ståle Eriksen)

EBBA – whose portfolio spans from residential design to exhibitions, set design, retail and education projects – prides itself on ‘making spaces that reflect particular poetic and material qualities that can carry meaning and can have a direct emotional effect on the users’, state the architects. This renovation exudes a sense of subtlety and understatement, while dramatically enhancing the living space and connection to the outdoors of a traditional London terrace.

Camden house extension by EBBA architects

(Image credit: Courtesy Rikard Kahn)

eb-ba.co

Bridget Downing
Author

On the Wallpaper* staff since 2004, Bridget Downing worked first as production editor and then chief sub editor on the print magazine. Executive editor since 2017, she turned to digital content-editing in 2021 and works with fellow editors to ensure smooth production on Wallpaper.com. With a BA in French with African and Asian Studies, she began her career in the editorial research library at Reader’s Digest’s UK edition, and has also worked at women’s titles. She is the author of the (2007) first editions of the Las Vegas and Cape Town Wallpaper* City Guides.

