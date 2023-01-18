Reigo & Bauer moves to the Canadian countryside

Architecture studio Reigo & Bauer has moved its headquarters from Toronto to the idyll of rural Ontario

Reigo & Bauer Moves to the Country: cabin-style office in the woods in snow
(Image credit: Doublespace photography)
By Ellie Stathaki
published

It's not every day that an established studio like Reigo & Bauer moves from an urban metropolis to the countryside; but that's exactly what the Canadian architecture firm founded by Merike and Stephen Bauer has just done. Relocating to a newly created headquarters in pristine minimalist architecture, the practice recently launched its calming new space, which sees its business base moving from bustling Toronto to the serene green pastures of rural Ontario. 

Reigo & Bauer HQ in woods in snow

(Image credit: Doublespace Photography)

Reigo & Bauer’s move to the country

The Reigo & Bauer move was prompted by a search for a better work/life balance, alongside ‘the possibilities for enjoying a healthy and well-balanced lifestyle among the natural beauty while remaining in close proximity to the city’, the architecture team writes. These positives are reinforced by the fresh environment and unexplored (by the studio) professional market found in the new location – offering opportunities all round. 

Reigo & Bauer office

(Image credit: Doublespace photography)

Fully intending to embed themselves in the local community, the architects found their perfect space in a 1970s modernist property that came with an outbuilding. The practice partners made the old house their new home, while transforming the separate structure into a minimalist office for their studio. 

timber clad interior by Reigo & Bauer

(Image credit: Doublespace photography)

Echoing the surrounding woods, Reigo & Bauer crafted a Scandinavian-inspired, pared-down interior around the existing bare cinder-block shell. White pine-board surfaces are alternated with large openings that bring the outside in. The interior includes a meeting area, kitchen and small hidden water closet, as well as ample desk space. 

Reigo & Bauer office looking out to the countryside

(Image credit: Doublespace Photography)

Bespoke built-in furniture and fittings are complemented by a selection of design-led pieces, such as a ‘Less’ meeting table by Jean Nouvel, pendant light fixtures from Flos, and Patricia Urquiola ‘Husk’ chairs. 

Reigo & Bauer timber clad office interior with large window towards trees

(Image credit: Doublespace Photography)

Reigo & Bauer office interior clad in light coloured timber

(Image credit: Doublespace Photography)

reigoandbauer.com (opens in new tab) 

TOPICS
Canada
Ellie Stathaki

Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture Editor at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018) and Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020).

