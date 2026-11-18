Set among wild grasslands and densely wooded slopes, the Kvareli Foundation of Contemporary Art is a modern vision embedded in nature. The art centre overlooks vineyards on an estate in Kvareli, about 130km from the capital, Tbilisi, in the northeastern province of Kakheti, traditionally known for wine production.

Its founder, Georgian businessman Jemal Inaishvili, was inspired by a visit to Naoshima Island on the Seto Inland Sea, Japan’s famed privately funded arts hub. He decided to build a destination for contemporary art anchored by a selection from his personal collection of some 1,500 pieces of largely Georgian art.

(Image credit: Paul Allen)

(Image credit: Courtesy Kvareli Foundation)

Tour the new Kvareli Foundation in Georgia

Inaishvili says the art foundation sits at the heart of a cultural complex, including a winery and a 94-room boutique hotel scheduled to open by the end of 2026. He enlisted Tbilisi-based architecture practice Midamo, led by Giorgi Chkonia and Dato Danelia, which created the selected design concept. The scheme was further developed by the foundation’s in-house designer and architect Irakli Sharpilo.

'The building itself had to be like a contemporary art monument,' Inaishvili says. 'That was very important for us.' An elongated concrete box – defined by the dense repetition of red-tiled vertical fins and framed within grey textured panels – the new art institution balances rugged industrial materials with the region’s verdant landscape.

(Image credit: Courtesy Kvareli Foundation)

Spanning more than 23,680 sq ft, the art centre acts as a bridge between the contrasting backdrop of vertical mountains and the stretch of flat, horizontal vineyards, according to Chkonia. Beneath the elevated mass that forms the gallery space, a deep recess gives way to an entrance paved in a weave of basalt tiles. Beyond is a wood-decked garden courtyard alongside a rock-strewn pond.

'We wanted visitors to experience a seamless journey from nature into art,' says Chkonia. 'You approach from the landscape, walk up a curved staircase, and discover the galleries as you move through the building. This sudden shift in space creates a powerful sense of surprise – it’s the emotional heart of the interior.'

The space delineates areas through a range of ceiling treatments, with a classic white-cube space on the ground floor giving way to the embrace of exposed, raw, structural elements. Meanwhile, an industrial approach to the fifth wall, with fixtures and cables on display, is applied throughout the entire first floor.

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(Image credit: Courtesy Kvareli Foundation)

The foundation brings together exhibition spaces over three floors, including an outdoor amphitheatre with wide, shallow steps ascending to a sweeping rooftop.

Inaishvili says he hopes the art institute, which has been conceived as a multifunctional space to support a public programme of exhibitions, talks, performances, film and music events, presents an inviting proposition in the region. 'People come for wine, for good food, but they should also come for something different,' he says.

Its creative director, Nino Sulkhanishvili, says the foundation will play a role in supporting the development of contemporary artistic practice, which she says currently lacks adequate representation in the country. Through exhibitions, research and public programmes, Sulkhanishvili says it will provide a space for artists to develop their practice, therefore strengthening regional production. It will also actively serve as a platform for education, critical discourse and international exchange.

(Image credit: Courtesy Kvareli Foundation)

(Image credit: Courtesy Kvareli Foundation)

Upcoming exhibitions will build on the foundations of the inaugural show, ‘Georgian Contemporary Art: Origins and Continuities’. It traces the genre’s evolution from the 1960s to the present, including the divergence and eventual departure from Soviet ideological narratives, and the exploration of Georgian identity and culture, from collectivism to self-creation and individual expression.

Sulkhanishvili says part of her mission is to create cohesive public programmes to educate audiences and to help exhibitions become more accessible to Georgian visitors. 'I feel that the culture of going into a museum, even though you're not an art professional, needs to be [encouraged]… Only very specific audiences go to museums nowadays. Our goal is to change that.'

kvarelifoundation.com