Join the Hamptons 20th Century Modern 2024 Home Tour

The Hamptons 20th Century Modern 2024 Home Tour is about to kick off – marking a key date in the East Coast annual summer calendar. The event, now in its fourth year, celebrates Hamptons modernism. Founded by interior designer Timothy Godbold, the organisation Hamptons 20 Century Modern, behind the tour, has a mission to raise awareness and recognition for preserving these modernist architecture gems, preventing historically relevant homes from being lost to real estate development.

George Nelson House (1962) (Image credit: George Nelson House, image courtesy of Hamptons 20th Century Modern)

The Hamptons 20th Century Modern 2024 Home Tour

This year's edition includes the annual tour and educational happenings, as well as a VIP event taking place across the weekend of 10-11 August – the much-awaited and popular Home Tour in particular kicking off on Sunday.

Stops this year include important modernist architectural gems in the region, among them the rarely-open-to-the public Saltzman House (Richard Meier, 1969), the Russell House (Peter Blake & Julian Neski, 1957), and The Frisbie House (Andrew Geller, 1957).

The Frisbie House (Andrew Geller, 1957) (Image credit: Frisbie house - Andrew Geller, image courtesy of Hamptons 20th Century Modern)

Works by legendary modernist Horace Gifford, who was prolific in this part of the USA, are also part of the itinerary. Gifford, the designer of a series of modest but highly influential beach houses in Fire Island Pines, a small town on a spit of land some 50 miles east of New York City, was known for his irreverence.

Luck House (Horace Gifford, 1967) (Image credit: Luck House - Horace Gifford, image courtesy of Hamptons 20th Century Modern)

And if you're a proud holder of a VIP ticket, there's also a lush cocktail event being held at the George Nelson House (1962) in Montauk on the evening of Saturday 10 August, included in the price.

eventbrite.com