Join the Hamptons 20th Century Modern 2024 Home Tour
The Hamptons 20th Century Modern 2024 Home Tour is about to launch
The Hamptons 20th Century Modern 2024 Home Tour is about to kick off – marking a key date in the East Coast annual summer calendar. The event, now in its fourth year, celebrates Hamptons modernism. Founded by interior designer Timothy Godbold, the organisation Hamptons 20 Century Modern, behind the tour, has a mission to raise awareness and recognition for preserving these modernist architecture gems, preventing historically relevant homes from being lost to real estate development.
The Hamptons 20th Century Modern 2024 Home Tour
This year's edition includes the annual tour and educational happenings, as well as a VIP event taking place across the weekend of 10-11 August – the much-awaited and popular Home Tour in particular kicking off on Sunday.
Stops this year include important modernist architectural gems in the region, among them the rarely-open-to-the public Saltzman House (Richard Meier, 1969), the Russell House (Peter Blake & Julian Neski, 1957), and The Frisbie House (Andrew Geller, 1957).
Works by legendary modernist Horace Gifford, who was prolific in this part of the USA, are also part of the itinerary. Gifford, the designer of a series of modest but highly influential beach houses in Fire Island Pines, a small town on a spit of land some 50 miles east of New York City, was known for his irreverence.
And if you're a proud holder of a VIP ticket, there's also a lush cocktail event being held at the George Nelson House (1962) in Montauk on the evening of Saturday 10 August, included in the price.
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).
