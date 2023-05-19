Help save the Church of The Three Crosses by Alvar Aalto in Imatra, Finland
The Church of The Three Crosses in Imatra, one of master modernist Alvar Aalto's works, is in danger; Tiina Laakkonen has set up a fundraiser to help save it
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
One of Alvar Aalto’s iconic works, the Church of the Three Crosses in Imatra, Finland, is in danger of being lost forever. Originally built in 1958, the modernist architecture church is a well-known work in Aalto’s canon, despite being set in the small town located at the southeastern part of the country. Although on the shortlist to become a Unesco World Heritage site, the church has suffered major water damage, and the consequences of years’ worth of deferred repairs and maintenance, decaying in front of local residents’ eyes.
Famed for its unique structure, which consists of three consecutive halls designed to suit a multitude of gatherings and social activities, the church includes a marble-adorned interior and site-specific furniture from the architect’s original design. It continues to attract visitors and design pilgrims, despite not being in use since 2020. While donations, including a sum of €400,000, have been received from the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Finland, the repairs needed to save it are estimated to be between €3 and €4 million.
Church of The Three Crosses by Alvar Aalto
For Tiina Laakkonen, the Amagansett-based tastemaker behind Tiina the Store, who grew up in Imatra, witnessing the demise of Aalto’s masterpiece was not an option. So, Laakkonen has set up a fundraiser with a goal of €100,000 to help aid restoration efforts.
‘I always felt that great design and architecture was everywhere in Finland and part of people’s homes and everyday life. It didn’t feel like design was a kind of luxury that only the wealthy could afford but that was part of life,’ she says. ‘Aalto’s work is the perfect example of this. His work is still very much present in his public buildings, like libraries, universities and churches. The Church of the Three Crosses is considered to be Aalto’s greatest church and it’s wonderful that it happens to be in Imatra. As locals, we are proud to have such an important architectural work by Aalto in our hometown.’
She continues, ‘The church congregation in Imatra has taken a €2.5 million bank loan. I feel that the government is the main funding method behind arts and culture in Finland. Somehow, this falls outside of that scope. The local organisers in Imatra are not used to this type of fundraising and I feel like they need help. It’s my way of giving back to my hometown.’
One of the church’s most pressing issues is to have its exquisite roof and structure repaired. ‘The roof lacks the correct ventilation and leads to water seeping in when the snow melts in the spring,' says Laakkonen, who has been working closely with the main fundraising team in Finland. ‘Some of the problems are related to Aalto’s exquisite design, others to the maintenance. I believe that the church is a national treasure that needs to be preserved.’
Save the Church of the Three Crosses (opens in new tab)
tiinathestore.com (opens in new tab)
Pei-Ru Keh is the US Editor at Wallpaper*. Born and raised in Singapore, she has been a New Yorker since 2013. Pei-Ru has held various titles at Wallpaper* since she joined in 2007. She currently reports on design, art, architecture, fashion, beauty and lifestyle happenings in the United States, both in print and digitally. Pei-Ru has taken a key role in championing diversity and representation within Wallpaper's content pillars and actively seeks out stories that reflect a wide range of perspectives. She lives in Brooklyn with her husband and two children, and is currently learning how to drive.
-
9 things to see at Melbourne Design Week 2023
Melbourne Design Week 2023 (18 – 28 May 2023) follows a theme of ‘Design The World You Want’
By Elias Redstone • Published
-
How Richard Avedon brought a new flavour of glamour to photography
On the centenary of Avedon’s birth, ‘Avedon: Glamorous’ at Hamiltons gallery explores how the photographer defined a new era, of fame, glamour and sophistication
By Harriet Lloyd-Smith • Published
-
The Icon is an all-electric boat shaped by BMW in collaboration with boatbuilder Tyde
With its high-tech, luxurious interior, The Icon all-electric boat glides across the Cannes coast, bringing BMW’s design aesthetic to the waves
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
The finest brutalist architecture in London and beyond
For some of the world's finest brutalist architecture in London and beyond, scroll below. Can’t get enough of brutalism? Neither can we.
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Welcome to Chappe: Finland's 'pocket sized' house of art
Chappe, a new art house in southern Finland designed by JKMM, punches above its weight
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Modernist architecture: inspiration from across the globe
Modernist architecture has had a tremendous influence on today’s built environment, making these midcentury marvels some of the most closely studied 20th-century buildings; check back soon for new additions to our list
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Villaggio Eni: a modernist gem in the Italian Dolomites
Designed by Eduardo Gellner in the 1950s, the Villaggio Eni holiday resort, in the Italian Dolomites, is being repurposed as a modernist refuge for artists and creatives
By Emma O'Kelly • Published
-
Hotel Marcel: the sustainable rebirth of a Marcel Breuer original
Hotel Marcel, a Marcel Breuer-designed, modernist architecture original, launches as sustainable hospitality in New Haven, Connecticut
By Daniel Scheffler • Published
-
Hampstead House revives neglected Trevor Dannatt modernist home
Hampstead House by Coppin Dockray is the sensitive restoration of an overlooked Trevor Dannatt modernist home
By Shiori Kanazawa • Published
-
Anupama Kundoo on Balkrishna Vithaldas Doshi’s legacy
Balkrishna Vithaldas Doshi's recent passing shook the global architecture community; here, leading Indian architect Anupama Kundoo looks back at his legacy
By Anupama Kundoo • Published
-
‘Brutalist Paris’ is a book that lays bare the legacy of the city’s concrete architecture
Architectural cartographer Blue Crow Media launches ‘Brutalist Paris’, its first book, a photographic study of the French capital’s surviving brutalist treasures and concrete impasses
By Jonathan Bell • Published