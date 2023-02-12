Gucci 25H watch comes in scrumptious new sorbet shades
Discover new additions to the Gucci 25H watch family
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Italian flair meets horological acumen in the newest additions to the Gucci 25H watch collection. Originally launched in 2021, the 25H family – named for former creative director Alessandro Michele’s favourite number – marked both Gucci’s centenary and the fashion brand’s entrance into the world of high watchmaking.
Cutting strong architectural silhouettes, the watches take their cue from luxury sports watch traditions, marrying classic principles, such as an integrated five-link stainless steel bracelet and slender profile, with a juxtaposition of textures.
Here, the horizontal lines and distinctive interlocking G motif on the dial are rethought, imbuing the sporty design with colour, including, this season, sorbet shades from minty blue to candyfloss pink.
gucci.com (opens in new tab)
A version of this story appeared in the March 2023 Style Issue of Wallpaper*, available now in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today (opens in new tab)
Hannah Silver joined Wallpaper* in 2019 to work on watches and jewellery. Now, as well as her role as watches and jewellery editor, she writes widely across all areas including on art, architecture, fashion and design. As well as offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, Hannah is interested in the quirks of what makes for a digital success story.
-
Slow Spain is AHEC’s showcase of the country’s next generation of creatives
With Slow Spain, AHEC presents Spain’s next generation of ‘slow’ designers at Madrid Design Festival 2023 (until 12 March 2023)
By Francesca Perry • Published
-
Hedi Slimane returns to teenage haunt Le Palace for latest Celine menswear show
Legendary Parisian nightspot Le Palace – frequented by Celine creative director Hedi Slimane since he was 16 – provided the setting for the designer’s A/W 2023 menswear show
By Jack Moss • Published
-
B&B Italia’s new outdoor collections enhance its contemporary approach to living
New B&B Italia outdoor collections include a seating system by Piero Lissoni as well as fresh interpretations of designs by Monica Armani and Foster + Partners
By Rosa Bertoli • Published