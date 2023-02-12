Gucci 25H watch comes in scrumptious new sorbet shades

Discover new additions to the Gucci 25H watch family

wrist wearing Gucci 25H watch with coloured dial
Gucci 25H watch in stainless steel, £1,450
(Image credit: Neil Godwin at Future Studios for Wallpaper*)
By Hannah Silver
published

Italian flair meets horological acumen in the newest additions to the Gucci 25H watch collection. Originally launched in 2021, the 25H family – named for former creative director Alessandro Michele’s favourite number – marked both Gucci’s centenary and the fashion brand’s entrance into the world of high watchmaking. 

Cutting strong architectural silhouettes, the watches take their cue from luxury sports watch traditions, marrying classic principles, such as an integrated five-link stainless steel bracelet and slender profile, with a juxtaposition of textures. 

Here, the horizontal lines and distinctive interlocking G motif on the dial are rethought, imbuing the sporty design with colour, including, this season, sorbet shades from minty blue to candyfloss pink.

A version of this story appeared in the March 2023 Style Issue of Wallpaper*, available now in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today (opens in new tab)

