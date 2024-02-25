The Blue Pelican in Deal offers a one-of-a-kind dining and wellness parade
The Blue Pelican is a seafront townhouse in Deal, offering Japanese-inspired dishes, natural wines and a boutique yoga studio
The serene coastal town of Deal in southern England is now home to The Blue Pelican, a Japanese-inspired restaurant founded by former Wallpaper* design editor Alex Bagner and her husband, Chris Hicks, also the creative minds behind boutique hotel, The Rose, also in Deal.
Retreat to The Blue Pelican in Deal, Kent
Nestled in a historic townhouse overlooking the pier and the sea, the couple’s new venture blends culinary delights with a relaxed wellness experience. Formerly a cherished café embodying Deal’s bohemian ethos, The Blue Pelican now pays homage to Japan’s culinary tradition of Izakaya, offering a relaxed bar ambiance and vibrant small plates.
Led by chef Luke Green, who found inspiration in Tokyo’s culinary scene alongside his wife Miaki, the menu features a fusion of Japanese techniques and flavours. From traditional dishes like battera zushi to regional creations like raw bass with winter tomatoes and daikon, each dish reflects the East-West fusion. Larger dishes include pork katsu, castlefranco and sesame dressing, and braised short rib donabe, a slow-cooked rice dish with miso, mirin, melted onions, ginger and fermented artichokes.
Accompanying the culinary journey are natural wines curated by Tim Toovey of Uncharted Wines, focusing on low-intervention English and European vineyards, along with a selection of sake and Japanese whisky. Cocktails take inspiration from Japanese flavours and Deal’s own seaweeds and coastal herbs.
Designed by the owners and Michelle Kelly, The Blue Pelican’s ground floor features neutral, natural interiors, with bespoke artwork inspired by Hokusai’s The Great Wave off Kanagawa (1831), courtesy of artist Tom Mariniyak. Upstairs, The Pelican Rooms offer a boutique yoga studio and three private treatment rooms.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Sofia de la Cruz, Travel Editor at Wallpaper*, was born in Madrid, Spain. Moving to London at 14 shaped the creative professional she has become today. Before joining the team in 2023, she was an associate editor at Hypebae, where her focus was on the intersection of fashion, art, and culture. She also contributed as a writer for Futurevvorld, covering a variety of sustainability topics.
-
‘Apparatrum’ is a book exploring the craft of synthesist and inventor Love Hultén
‘Apparatrum’ charts the life and work of Swedish craftsman Love Hultén – you’ll have to move fast to secure the limited-edition version
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Emmanuel House is a 21st-century home bringing modernism and minimalism
Emmanuel House by Dominic McKenzie is a reimagined 1950s modernist home in London’s St John's Wood
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Desert X AlUla 2024 sees artists explore illusion and mirage
Desert X AlUla 2024 dazzles in its role as a prototype for Saudi Arabia’s permanent land art park, with site-specific installations by native and international artists
By Kasia Maciejowska Published
-
Iné in Hampstead is a Japanese restaurant with a contemporary touch
Iné in London's Hampstead reflects edomae traditions, offering counter omakase and à la carte dining in a minimalist, contemporary setting
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
The Three Horseshoes in Batcombe is the ideal country home away from home
The Three Horseshoes, a 17th-century inn, brings chef Margot Henderson’s culinary prowess to Somerset
By Jess Kelham-Hohler Published
-
The Wolseley City brings the brand’s 1920s glamour and identity to the 21st century
The Wolseley City opens to a design by Fabled Studio, bringing the celebrated hospitality brand from Piccadilly to the City of London
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Sexy Fish Manchester brings scrumptious flamboyance to Deansgate
Sexy Fish Manchester opens its doors to reveal its signature, delicious Asian inspired food and rich, art-filled interior
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
We spend the night at The Peninsula London
We spend a night at The Peninsula London, which raises the bar for the premier Asian hospitality specialist
By Lauren Ho Published
-
The Peninsula hotel in London is a finely tuned global ‘showpiece’
The Peninsula, the world’s longest continually operating hotel group, opens its long-awaited London location in Belgravia; we take a first look inside
By Tilly Macalister-Smith Published
-
Make for Margate, the creative corner of Kent where change is the new constant
Discover Margate, the UK seafront town, whose spruced-up image is being driven by smart hotels, cultural attractions, and inviting dining spots, as recommended by travel journalist and regular visitor Josephine Price
By Josephine Price Published
-
Estelle Manor is a chic take on the hotel and country club
Estelle Manor, a transformed Grade II-listed house and estate in Oxfordshire, welcomes guests with Roman and Williams interiors, parasols by the pool, and a soon-to-open tepidarium
By Henrietta Thompson Published