The Blue Pelican in Deal offers a one-of-a-kind dining and wellness parade

The serene coastal town of Deal in southern England is now home to The Blue Pelican, a Japanese-inspired restaurant founded by former Wallpaper* design editor Alex Bagner and her husband, Chris Hicks, also the creative minds behind boutique hotel, The Rose, also in Deal.

Retreat to The Blue Pelican in Deal, Kent

Nestled in a historic townhouse overlooking the pier and the sea, the couple’s new venture blends culinary delights with a relaxed wellness experience. Formerly a cherished café embodying Deal’s bohemian ethos, The Blue Pelican now pays homage to Japan’s culinary tradition of Izakaya, offering a relaxed bar ambiance and vibrant small plates.

Led by chef Luke Green, who found inspiration in Tokyo’s culinary scene alongside his wife Miaki, the menu features a fusion of Japanese techniques and flavours. From traditional dishes like battera zushi to regional creations like raw bass with winter tomatoes and daikon, each dish reflects the East-West fusion. Larger dishes include pork katsu, castlefranco and sesame dressing, and braised short rib donabe, a slow-cooked rice dish with miso, mirin, melted onions, ginger and fermented artichokes.

Accompanying the culinary journey are natural wines curated by Tim Toovey of Uncharted Wines, focusing on low-intervention English and European vineyards, along with a selection of sake and Japanese whisky. Cocktails take inspiration from Japanese flavours and Deal’s own seaweeds and coastal herbs.

Designed by the owners and Michelle Kelly, The Blue Pelican’s ground floor features neutral, natural interiors, with bespoke artwork inspired by Hokusai’s The Great Wave off Kanagawa (1831), courtesy of artist Tom Mariniyak. Upstairs, The Pelican Rooms offer a boutique yoga studio and three private treatment rooms.

thebluepelican.co.uk