London’s smash burger obsession goes haute with Supernova Mayfair
New York designer Sarita Posada taps into 1970s nostalgia and cinematic restraint for the group’s third outpost in the British capital
The smash burger in London is as ubiquitous as it has ever been. And while these social-media sensations are best enjoyed messy and molten, their settings now demand polish: simplicity treated as a serious craft. This summer, Parisian import Dumbo conquered the East End, seducing Londoners already spoiled for choice. In central London, however, it’s Supernova that has monopolised the smash-hit formula. With locations already in Soho and South Kensington, Mayfair is next on the map.
Supernova Mayfair, London
Set on North Audley Street – where parent group BVC Hospitality also runs the French bistro NAC – Supernova’s Mayfair edition occupies the shell of an 18th-century townhouse. Its white-paned façade remains untouched; inside, the space has been entirely reimagined by New York-based Sarita Posada Interiors, whose London debut was the Aimé Leon Dore store in Soho. ‘It’s always a fun challenge to place something new within a historical framework,’ says founder Sarita Posada.
Posada’s concept draws from 1970s American diners, filtered through Supernova’s own visual language. The palette runs from soft yellow laminate to three tones of stainless steel, anchored by terrazzo underfoot. The interior choreography includes black Robert Mallet-Stevens stacking chairs, Charlotte Perriand wall lights, early-1970s-style banquettes, custom condiment holders and a single retro clock. In essence, design nostalgia with a modern pulse.
That same restraint carries through to the menu. The cheeseburger purist offers just two iterations: both built on a bespoke blend of dry-aged British beef, smashed on the grill and cloaked in American cheese, pickles and onions. One arrives with the house Supernova Sauce in a soft potato bun; the other, a classic mustard-and-ketchup variation. Fries, a sundae, coke – and repeat.
Supernova Mayfair is located at 15 North Audley Street, W1K 6WW, United Kingdom.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Sofia de la Cruz is the Travel Editor at Wallpaper*. A self-declared flâneuse, she feels most inspired when taking the role of a cultural observer – chronicling the essence of cities and remote corners through their nuances, rituals, and people. Her work lives at the intersection of art, design, and culture, often shaped by conversations with the photographers who capture these worlds through their lens.
-
Ten things to see and do at Art Basel Paris 2025
Art Basel Paris takes over the city from 24-26 October. Here are the highlights, from Elmgreen & Dragset to Barbara Kruger and Dash Snow
-
Juergen Teller’s retrospective is sharp, smart and mischievous in Athens
Victoria Beckham, the Pope, and nudes in the sand feature among the German photographer’s images in ‘you are invited’ at Onassis Ready, the latest arts space from the Onassis Foundation
-
EMC’s new G-Wagen seats eight in high style without losing the original’s rugged good looks
Expedition Motor Company reveals its first Long Wheelbase Cabrio variant of the iconic Mercedes G-Wagen, overhauled and ready for upscale passenger transport
-
Peek inside Uchronia’s celadon green suite at the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park
The Paris-based studio teamed up with Pantone to transform a suite at the storied hotel into an aquatic dreamscape. Here’s how to check in
-
The Chancery Rosewood: A new chapter for London’s modernist icon
After years behind closed doors, London’s most anticipated hotel opening finally arrives, proving that some things are worth waiting for
-
The Hart Marylebone marks the next chapter in London’s design-led pubs
The trio behind The Pelican and The Hero turn to Marylebone, fusing Victoriana, intimacy and culinary honesty in their most ambitious project yet
-
This 100-year-old private members’ club in London feels young at heart
The Sloane Club unveils a stylish new rebrand and redesign courtesy of Russell Sage Studio
-
The ancient and the erotic inspire Sessions Art Club’s Frieze London 2025 pop-up
‘I think food should hum beneath the skin, like a good painting,’ founder Jonny Gent tells Wallpaper* on the opening of his temporary restaurant-cum-art-installation
-
Somerset restaurant Osip sets the table for a different kind of art show
Chef Merlin Labron-Johnson’s Michelin-starred restaurant hosts an artist-in-residence exhibition exploring form, materiality and the poetics of place
-
Community and culture coincide at Mount Street Neighbourhood Arts Festival
With this year’s theme focused on art and books, expect to see various literary moments around the Mayfair address
-
Refreshed China Tang at The Dorchester remains a love letter to 1930s Shanghai
Twenty years since it first opened, the beloved Cantonese restaurant in London has been subtly reinvigorated, pairing Haipai style with cosmopolitan decadence for milestones yet to come