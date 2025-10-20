For years, Grosvenor Square’s most recognisable building sat closely guarded, hidden in plain sight behind the weight of its embassy past. Once Eero Saarinen’s modernist vision of American diplomacy, the former US Embassy opened earlier this month as The Chancery Rosewood, an all-suite hotel and, arguably, London’s most anticipated opening in recent times. And with a wave of high-profile launches across the capital – some better received than others – the question was whether this one would live up to the hype. Now that the dust has settled, we’ve come to take a look with a more considered eye.

Façade (Image credit: Photography by Ben Anders)

It’s a relief to arrive and feel the weight of expectation lift. Sir David Chipperfield’s meticulous transformation has given the building new life while reinstating its civic poise. ‘We wanted to re-engage the building with the square,’ he notes. Indeed, it’s a pleasure to see the façade unobscured again, with the once-introverted structure now opening Grosvenor Square back to the city.

Inside, Joseph Dirand’s interiors pick up the baton with grace. Known for his sensual finesse, Dirand has infused Saarinen’s austerity with warmth, tempering modernist restraint with a generous dose of understated glamour. The soft caramel and sandy tones are punctuated by gold anodised aluminium and deep walnut, while Alcantara-clad walls are so tactually inviting you almost forgive how thoroughly they must be brushed spotless before each guest arrives. Corridor walls fold gently like the pages of a book, highlighting the intention behind what could have been a mere transitional space into something beautifully polished.

Gallery (Image credit: Photography by Ben Anders)

Atrium (Image credit: Photography by Ben Anders)

The bones of Saarinen’s strong lines and Chipperfield’s precision are a defining framework, but it’s Dirand’s interiors that add soul. This is a hotel shaped by tactility – stone, brass, timber and Savile Row fabrics – where each detail feels instinctive and deliberately considered, from the ribbed wall panels to the way the gold accents catch the changing light throughout the day.

Delightfully, there’s no check-in process here. Instead, guests are whisked straight to one of 144 suites – all of which have a cocooning, residential feel that seeps in through soft textures, generous proportions and a palette of layered neutrals and burnished tones. Even the Junior Suite, which is sizable for an entry-level room in London, has sumptuous bathrooms clad in rare green marble from India, generous dressing areas, rich fabrics, and the kind of weighted glassware and stationery that signal a hotel paying close attention.

The Chancery Rosewood Suite (Image credit: Photography by Ben Anders)

Service is polished, impressively so for a new opening, though not without small quirks. Top tip: if you don’t want to be wandering around the lobby in your dressing gown, there’s a separate lift that discreetly takes guests directly to the spa, a thoughtful feature that reflects the care put into the hotel’s overall design and flow.

The Chancery Rosewood Suite study (Image credit: Photography by Ben Anders)

The Chancery Rosewood Suite dining table (Image credit: Photography by Ben Anders)

The fitness area, with its Technogym equipment in an elegant neutral palette, was an exceptionally chic surprise that extends the same considered aesthetic found throughout the property, while Asaya Spa captures the hotel’s poise. Beautifully realised and elevated by its 25-metre pool, softly lit treatment rooms and partnership with Dr Wassim Taktouk’s clinic, the spa feels both practical and indulgent. Treatments range from MoodsPro massages to EviDenS de Beauté facials, with therapists who work with genuine care and intent.

Pool (Image credit: Photography by Ben Anders)

Sauna (Image credit: Photography by Ben Anders)

Dining is where The Chancery Rosewood asserts itself as a social destination with eight bars and restaurants. Sharing the hotel’s address, Carbone, freshly imported from New York, has arrived with the subtlety of a parade, while rumours are still swirling about Richard Caring’s Le Caprice making its long-awaited return within the building, though nothing has yet been confirmed.

Within the hotel proper, though, there is a diverse line-up that holds its own among the city’s best. Jacqueline, behind the lobby, is the hotel’s most graceful space. With its soft curves, polished brass detailing and generous daylight, it hums throughout the day, its easy buzz and golden glow making it one of the loveliest rooms to linger in. Serra, a relaxed, unhurried space, brings a lighter Mediterranean offering with dishes from mezze platters to perfectly grilled seafood, while Tobi Masa introduces Japanese precision to the mix, led by chef Masayoshi Takayama in his London debut.

Jacqueline (Image credit: Photography by Ben Anders)

Serra Bar (Image credit: Photography by Ben Anders)

Downstairs, GSQ Deli – an elegant all-day stop for coffee, pastries and sandwiches – opens directly onto the square, while on the rooftop, Eagle Bar is the city’s new sunset hotspot – so popular, in fact, that guests may find themselves queuing downstairs, in a move that feels a little offbeat for a place of such polish. But once inside, the views more than compensate, even if the design – the only space not overseen by Dirand – doesn’t quite reflect the refinement below.

GSQ (Image credit: Photography by Ben Anders)

Still, the curation of the entire hotel feels assured, right down to the street-accessible delicatessen and shop. In a city crowded with new luxury contenders, The Chancery Rosewood delivers on its promise with remarkable execution, and after all the anticipation, it was, indeed, worth the wait.

Eagle Bar Terrace (Image credit: Photography by Ben Anders)

The Chancery Rosewood is located at 30 Grosvenor Sq, London W1K 9AN, United Kingdom.