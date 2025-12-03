Could this 3D-printed dwelling solve Luxembourg’s housing crisis?
With Tiny House Lux, ODA Architects showcases a functional, low-cost and sustainable home that serves as an important case study for the potential benefits of 3D-printed construction
Europe is facing multiple housing crises – surging prices, long social housing waiting lists, and a persistent shortage of new homes. Prefabrication, modular systems and engineered timber (CLT) have all been touted as potential solutions, but an increasing number of architects are now asking whether the future could lie in 3D-printed housing.
Step inside a 3D printed home in Luxembourg's Niederanven municipality
In Luxembourg, where the housing shortfall is acute – around 7,000 new homes are needed annually, yet only about 3,600 are built, with fewer than 200 qualifying as public or affordable – ODA Architects sought to test whether 3D printing could offer a faster, more economical and more sustainable alternative. The firm’s Tiny House Lux initiative begins with an overlooked asset: the country’s many small, irregular plots woven into established neighbourhoods. The project explores whether these sites could host compact, high-quality dwellings.
ODA Architects partnered with the Municipality of Niederanven to develop tiny homes that are quick to erect, financially accessible and, crucially, robust – alternative construction methods are often dismissed as temporary or inferior; in contrast, Tiny House Lux is a high-performance dwelling which meets Luxembourg’s thermal regulations.
ODA collaborated with Coral Construction Technologies, a specialist in on-site concrete printing. Coral translated the architectural design into a fully printable digital model containing all the data required for robotic execution. Its mobile printer – one of the few in the world capable of printing standard concrete – eliminates reliance on proprietary imported mixes. The printing takes roughly a week, and the full build can be completed in about four, far outpacing traditional timelines.
The first pilot in Niederanven occupies a plot just 3.5m wide and 17.7m deep, yielding 47 sq m of interior space. A strong central axis preserves visual continuity from front to back, while storage and service zones run along the sides to make the compact footprint feel more generous.
Digital fabrication enables architectural and technical features – such as a shower niche or a cavity for a wall-mounted toilet – to be integrated directly into the printed walls, cutting both manual labour and material waste. Tiny House Lux also features a timber frame and roof, mineral-based insulation and no synthetic components, while solar panels and south-facing glazing further reduce energy demand.
For the first time in Luxembourg, the house was printed on a wooden platform rather than traditional concrete footings, reducing excavation, lowering environmental impact and allowing for potential relocation or dismantling. Replicability is another major advantage to 3D printing: because it uses standard materials, mobile equipment and a digital workflow, it can be easily adapted to similar plots without restarting the design process.
As European cities pursue scalable, sustainable housing, initiatives like this hint at a future where digitally fabricated homes are not experimental models but mainstream solutions. Watch this space.
Anna Solomon is Wallpaper’s digital staff writer, working across all of Wallpaper.com’s core pillars. She has a special interest in interiors and curates the weekly spotlight series, The Inside Story. Before joining the team at the start of 2025, she was senior editor at Luxury London Magazine and Luxurylondon.co.uk, where she covered all things lifestyle and interviewed tastemakers such as Jimmy Choo, Michael Kors, Priya Ahluwalia, Zandra Rhodes, and Ellen von Unwerth.
