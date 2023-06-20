CABN’s Canadian prefab offers a flexible path to low-cost, low-energy living

CABN belongs to a small but highly visible sub-set of prefab makers shooting for the moon with a non-standard design.

Looking at the wider history of prefabrication and modular building, prefabs promise so much. If your sights aren’t set especially high, then the vast majority of factory-built homes available around the world will do pretty much exactly what you need them to: provide shelter at a substantially lower cost than a conventionally built house.

(Image credit: Arash Moallemi )

CABN: a vision becomes reality

This Canadian company wants to do more than just be a provider of tiny homes and trailer park alternatives; and it hopes that this showhome points the way to more sustainable, low-cost housing and denser communities.

(Image credit: Arash Moallemi )

The plus points of CABN’s initiative is that the 752 sq ft structure is designed to generate more energy than it consumes, effectively creating a net-zero product. The company’s founder, Jackson Wyatt, previously set up the composting material specialist Greenlid, which manufactures alternatives to traditional plastics.

(Image credit: Arash Moallemi )

CABN has also unveiled its plans for a 67-home net-zero community development to be completed in Augusta Township. This one-bed SON.DER model is one of four different products CABN hopes to build, each taking around 20 per cent of the energy of a traditional home. Wyatt and his team are looking to build a new community containing 67 such houses as a proof of concept, with two-, three- and four-bed models offering scope for a varied and diverse population, alongside the single bed option.

(Image credit: Arash Moallemi )

Energy-saving and generating features include integrated solar panels on roof overhangs as well as high levels of insulation and solar shading to keep a constant interior temperature. B+H Architects, a global design consultancy, is a collaborator on the project, and the little cabin is a long way from the firm’s portfolio of commercial offices and towers. Even so, B+H has deployed its considerable research and knowledge of biomimetic design.

(Image credit: Arash Moallemi )

The showhome’s interior features and furnishings have been provided by Canadian furniture and interiors specialist EQ3, which designs and manufactures its products in Winnipeg. Constructed mostly from FSC-certified cross-laminated timber, CABN has come up with a low-key, straightforward structure that’s without pretence or pastiche.

(Image credit: Arash Moallemi )

CABN’s first showhome is open for viewings in Eastern Ontario. Details at CABN.co

BHArchitects.com

EQ3.com