London’s private members’ club density rivals its pub count, but The Sloane Club’s recent reinvention stands apart in the city’s already-crowded landscape. Originally a 1922 sanctuary for ex-service women, this seven-floor Chelsea establishment has emerged from a comprehensive refresh by Russell Sage Studio with its heritage DNA intact, but wearing decidedly sharper clothes.

Tour The Sloane Club, London

(Image credit: Courtesy of The Sloane Club)

The 56 club bedrooms and ten suites now channel Chelsea mews-house aesthetics, with bespoke headboards echoing the club’s oval cameo motif. The designers’ interventions also span a year-round glass-roofed terrace, wellness and fitness facilities, and co-working spaces that morph through the day.

Helena’s, the all-day dining restaurant, showcases bespoke needlework pieces from a charming collaboration with the Royal School of Needlework, while local artist Rosie McGuinness’s striking mural frames the club’s signature dining room, Venus. At 251 sq m, Lila emerges as the most versatile dining option, offering a Southeast Asian menu and available for private hire.

(Image credit: Courtesy of The Sloane Club)

(Image credit: Courtesy of The Sloane Club)

Members should also take advantage of the stylish Demob cocktail bar, which features a silk parachute ceiling as a clever nod to the club’s military roots, alongside private dining spaces such as The Wren Room, the Lady in Black, and The Ranalegh. For those wishing to unwind with a book or a board game, The Library is the place to be.

‘As we enter a bold new chapter, every aspect of our member experience has been thoughtfully reimagined, from beautiful new interiors and spaces to a renewed focus on wellness, cultural programming, and culinary excellence. This transformation honours our rich heritage while strengthening the positioning of the Club for the future, welcoming a new generation who value tradition with a modern spirit,’ says managing director, Neena Jivraj-Stevenson.

(Image credit: Courtesy of The Sloane Club)

(Image credit: Courtesy of The Sloane Club)

The Sloane Club is located at 52 Lower Sloane St, London SW1W 8BP, United Kingdom.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors