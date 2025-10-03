The world’s largest capsule hotel opens in the heart of London

With nearly 1,000 capsules across five floors, Zedwell Capsule Hotel Piccadilly Circus promise cocoon-like calm above the city’s loudest square

zedwell capsule hotel piccadilly circus opening
Zedwell Capsule Hotel Piccadilly Circus
(Image credit: Courtesy of Zedwell)
By
published
in News

A good capsule sleep has arrived in London on an unprecedented scale. London-based Zedwell has unveiled what it claims to be the world’s largest capsule hotel: nearly 1,000 sleeping pods stacked across five floors above Piccadilly Circus. Housed within the former London Pavilion (a Grade II-listed landmark dating back to 1859), the project reflects the group’s ethos of adaptive reuse, favouring the reinvention of historic structures over new builds.

Zedwell Capsule Hotel Piccadilly Circus

zedwell capsule hotel piccadilly circus opening

Zedwell Capsule Hotel Piccadilly Circus

(Image credit: Courtesy of Zedwell)

Inside, each dormitory spans from eight to 100 capsules. Each pod is lined with oak, kitted out with a Hypnos mattress and Egyptian cotton sheets, and fitted with ambient lighting and climate control. There are no windows: a deliberate decision, intended both to dampen the roar of the city below and to cut energy use. Shared lounges, co-working areas and communal bathrooms round out the offering, while female-only dorms and rentable extras (towels, padlocks) point to the pragmatic origins of the capsule.

zedwell capsule hotel piccadilly circus opening

Zedwell Capsule Hotel Piccadilly Circus

(Image credit: Courtesy of Zedwell)

zedwell capsule hotel piccadilly circus opening

Zedwell Capsule Hotel Piccadilly Circus

(Image credit: Courtesy of Zedwell)

The launch sits alongside the neighbouring Zedwell Hotel Piccadilly Circus, opened in 2020 within the historic Trocadero, designed in collaboration with Neri & Hu, and which offers larger cocoon-style rooms for guests put off by the tight dimensions of a single pod.

‘London is one of the most exciting cities in the world, but it can also be overwhelming and expensive,’ says Halima Aziz, head of hotels at Criterion Hospitality. ‘We are taking the capsule hotel concept to the next level – one that combines an exceptional location with simplicity, thoughtful design and a focus on sleep.’

zedwell capsule hotel piccadilly circus opening

Zedwell Piccadilly Circus hotel

(Image credit: Courtesy of Zedwell)

zedwell capsule hotel piccadilly circus opening

Zedwell Piccadilly Circus hotel

(Image credit: Courtesy of Zedwell)

The typology itself is still relatively young. The first capsule hotel, Capsule Inn Osaka, appeared in 1979, designed by Metabolist architect Kisho Kurokawa as a pragmatic solution for travellers seeking a functional overnight stay or a bed after a missed last train. From there, the format spread across Asia – China, Korea and Singapore among its early adopters – before reaching Europe and North America. Zedwell has certainly made a mark in how affordable, design-minded beds can be available in the British capital’s busiest quarters.

Zedwell Capsule Hotel Piccadilly Circus is located at The Pavilion, Great Windmill St, Piccadilly Circus, London W1J 0DA, UK. Rates: from £30 per night.

Sofia de la Cruz
Travel Editor

Sofia de la Cruz is the Travel Editor at Wallpaper*. A self-declared flâneuse, she feels most inspired when taking the role of a cultural observer – chronicling the essence of cities and remote corners through their nuances, rituals, and people. Her work lives at the intersection of art, design, and culture, often shaped by conversations with the photographers who capture these worlds through their lens.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸