A good capsule sleep has arrived in London on an unprecedented scale. London-based Zedwell has unveiled what it claims to be the world’s largest capsule hotel: nearly 1,000 sleeping pods stacked across five floors above Piccadilly Circus. Housed within the former London Pavilion (a Grade II-listed landmark dating back to 1859), the project reflects the group’s ethos of adaptive reuse, favouring the reinvention of historic structures over new builds.

Inside, each dormitory spans from eight to 100 capsules. Each pod is lined with oak, kitted out with a Hypnos mattress and Egyptian cotton sheets, and fitted with ambient lighting and climate control. There are no windows: a deliberate decision, intended both to dampen the roar of the city below and to cut energy use. Shared lounges, co-working areas and communal bathrooms round out the offering, while female-only dorms and rentable extras (towels, padlocks) point to the pragmatic origins of the capsule.

The launch sits alongside the neighbouring Zedwell Hotel Piccadilly Circus, opened in 2020 within the historic Trocadero, designed in collaboration with Neri & Hu, and which offers larger cocoon-style rooms for guests put off by the tight dimensions of a single pod.

‘London is one of the most exciting cities in the world, but it can also be overwhelming and expensive,’ says Halima Aziz, head of hotels at Criterion Hospitality. ‘We are taking the capsule hotel concept to the next level – one that combines an exceptional location with simplicity, thoughtful design and a focus on sleep.’

The typology itself is still relatively young. The first capsule hotel, Capsule Inn Osaka, appeared in 1979, designed by Metabolist architect Kisho Kurokawa as a pragmatic solution for travellers seeking a functional overnight stay or a bed after a missed last train. From there, the format spread across Asia – China, Korea and Singapore among its early adopters – before reaching Europe and North America. Zedwell has certainly made a mark in how affordable, design-minded beds can be available in the British capital’s busiest quarters.

Zedwell Capsule Hotel Piccadilly Circus is located at The Pavilion, Great Windmill St, Piccadilly Circus, London W1J 0DA, UK. Rates: from £30 per night.

