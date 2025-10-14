Somerset restaurant Osip sets the table for a different kind of art show
Chef Merlin Labron-Johnson’s Michelin-starred restaurant hosts an artist-in-residence exhibition exploring form, materiality and the poetics of place
One of Britain’s most progressive farm-to-table restaurants – Osip, in Bruton, Somerset – is putting art on the menu this autumn, unveiling an artist-in-residence series that celebrates craftsmanship and material intelligence.
Founder and chef Merlin Labron-Johnson – whom we interviewed recently for our Work in Process video series – knows a thing or two about craft. Embracing a philosophy of ‘cooking only with what grows locally’, his Michelin-starred restaurant is a haven of good taste and exquisite detail. And now, it serves as a stage for artists and makers to showcase their creative sensibilities.
‘A Gathering’ at Osip
Titled ‘A Gathering’, the exhibition is curated in collaboration with Jacqueline Moore (former director of craft-focused Make Hauser & Wirth Somerset) and runs until 1 March 2026. It brings together ceramic works by Ken Eastman, Florian Gadsby, Sue Paraskeva, Nicola Tassie and Derek Wilson, alongside wood sculptures by Mark Reddy and black-and-white photography by Jonty Sale. Each piece explores the tactile and the elemental, echoing the restaurant’s seasonal rhythm and connection to landscape.
‘In the same way that a chef uses their ingredients, the maker uses the natural resources around them to create something new, distinct and evocative,’ says Labron-Johnson. Across Osip’s soft, earth-toned interior – its curved walls, exposed beams and terracotta floor – the works find natural resting points: mounted on walls, nestled in alcoves, perched on ledges and sills. Together, they extend the restaurant’s language of warmth, precision and restraint.
‘The intimacy of the dining experience, and the subtle quality of light, create a place of warmth and hospitality; an extension of the home,’ adds Moore. ‘In “A Gathering”, the familiar and domestic, the natural and organic, merge into recognisable or abstract forms, asking questions and provoking curiosity.’ All artworks are available for purchase, with a programme of events and talks at Osip set to unfold over the coming months.
Osip is located at 25 Kingsettle Hill, Hardway, Bruton BA10 0LN, United Kingdom.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Sofia de la Cruz is the Travel Editor at Wallpaper*. A self-declared flâneuse, she feels most inspired when taking the role of a cultural observer – chronicling the essence of cities and remote corners through their nuances, rituals, and people. Her work lives at the intersection of art, design, and culture, often shaped by conversations with the photographers who capture these worlds through their lens.
-
This new foam-free camping mattress by Layer and Mazzu combines comfort and portability
Layer join forces with sleep start-up Mazzu on a revolutionary foam-free camping mattress
-
Café Kitsuné x Iittala bring Nordic clarity to the coffee ritual
Finnish design house Iittala unites its modernist aesthetic with Café Kitsuné’s refined simplicity for a new mug collection, available in four colours
-
Tiffany & Co’s artist mentorship at Frieze London puts creative exchange centre stage
At Frieze London 2025, Tiffany & Co partners with the fair’s Artist-to-Artist initiative, expanding its reach and reaffirming the value of mentorship within the global art community
-
Community and culture coincide at Mount Street Neighbourhood Arts Festival
With this year’s theme focused on art and books, expect to see various literary moments around the Mayfair address
-
Refreshed China Tang at The Dorchester remains a love letter to 1930s Shanghai
Twenty years since it first opened, the beloved Cantonese restaurant in London has been subtly reinvigorated, pairing Haipai style with cosmopolitan decadence for milestones yet to come
-
A sculptural reimagining of hospitality takes over the Mandarin Oriental Mayfair
The Mayfair Design District has curated a tactile exploration of nature and form across the quietly sumptuous London hotel
-
Labombe by Trivet reinvents an unforgettable Cool Britannia hangout
Is London hospitality about to hit peak 1990s revival? The Como Metropolitan has unveiled a new dining room on the site of the former Met Bar
-
Wallpaper* checks in at the wonderfully unfussy Swan Inn, Fittleworth
As the night’s draw in, this cosy English inn deep in the Sussex countryside beckons
-
The world’s largest capsule hotel opens in the heart of London
With nearly 1,000 capsules across five floors, Zedwell Capsule Hotel Piccadilly Circus promise cocoon-like calm above the city’s loudest square
-
Ministry of Sound embraces theatrical brutalism with its new members’ bar
Studio A-nrd dresses the south London superclub’s new No Velvet Rope Society in tactile layers and stark details
-
Wallpaper* checks in at Mason & Fifth, Westbourne Park
A cultural hub disguised as a hospitality concept, Mason & Fifth’s latest property in west London is ambitious, youthful and extroverted