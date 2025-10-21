Expedition Motor Company (EMC) has announced the creation of its first-ever take on the long-wheelbase version of the legendary Mercedes G-Wagen. EMC has been at the forefront in restoring the original, angular iteration of the G-Wagen. Mercedes has manufactured the model for four decades, even if it recently rebranded it as the G-Class, a car that focuses more on status than utility, especially in electrified G-580 format and the popular AMG variants.

As the older Gs have garnered cult status for their compact, boxy shape and go-anywhere practicality, more and more companies have sprung up to transform, update and restore the classic model. We’ve featured EMC before, but there’s also Arcade Cars, among others. Many such companies are drawing on surviving stock of military and utility spec Geländewagen.

This particular car is the first time that Alex Levin’s New Jersey-based company has gone for the full-size LWB G-Wagen, having cut its teeth on the SWB Wolf model. Not only that, but this 1993 example is also a cabrio for added flexibility.

The big draw here is seating for eight (the SWB cars can accommodate six). This accommodation is paired with new bucket seats and sideboards, larger 18-inch wheels and an upgraded and overhauled Mercedes Turbodiesel engine.

Customers wanting more than the 275hp of diesel grunt can opt for a 430hp V8 instead but will lose a lot of the rough and ready character of the original car. That’s not to say the LWB is in any way a hair-shirt option. The new leather trim, along with uprated equipment and dashboard all elevate the new car far above the hair-shirted original.

‘This is a milestone moment for Expedition Motor Company,’ says Levin. ‘For almost nine years, we’ve dedicated ourselves to perfecting the restoration of the SWB 250GD Wolf. The introduction of the Long Wheelbase Cabrio allows us to bring that same level of craftsmanship and attention to detail to a larger platform. Customers can now enjoy everything they already know and love about the EMC Wolf – its authenticity, unique character, and timeless design – while comfortably accommodating more passengers.’

EMC Long Wheelbase Cabrio G-Wagen, from $235,000, ExpeditionMotorCompany.com, @ExpeditionMotorCompany