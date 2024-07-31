The iconic Mercedes G-Class is reborn as the Arcade Sojourn

(Image credit: Arcade Cars)
This is the new Arcade Sojourn, the first product from a British and Austrian joint venture looking to get into the lucrative restomod community. Founded in 2023 by Rishav Kanoria and Felix Timmer, Arcade Cars has chosen a bulletproof classic for its first venture, the original Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen. The Sojourn is based on the GE 230, perhaps the most recognisable and desirable of all the ‘G’s, built barely unchanged (at least visually) from 1979 to 2001.

Arcade Sojourn

The Arcade Sojourn is based on the Mercedes GE 230

(Image credit: Arcade Cars)

Over the years, Mercedes has made the Geländewagen more and more upmarket, eventually culminating in today’s lavish Mercedes-Benz G 580 with EQ Technology. Arcade Cars is definitely looking back to the model’s early years, and the straight-edged styling that belied the off-roader’s military origins and also imbued it with its cult longevity.

Arcade Sojourn

The Sojourn's interior is lovingly retrimmed

(Image credit: Arcade Cars)

The Sojourn ticks all the restomod boxes, with endless interior trim upgrades that’ll banish any thoughts of utilitarian hardship, as well as a choice between uprated petrol engines or full electrification. The Arcade Sojourn is based on the long-wheel-base version, and offers the choice between six or eight seats, with a removable soft-top stretched over a frame across the rear. The eight-seat option is effectively two long benches, while six-seater cars have a more conventional set-up.

Arcade Sojourn interior

The Arcade Sojourn can be configured with two rear bench seats to seat eight

(Image credit: Arcade Cars)

All this sounds quite rough and ready, but the creature comforts are ramped up with the addition of new infotainment systems and high quality materials on all the seats and touch points. The new company is based in London with workshops in Austria and has been careful to establish relationships with key players in the G-Class world. The donor cars are sourced from former Swiss Army stock, before being taken apart and carefully restored and upgraded.

Arcade Sojourn dashboard

The Sojourn's reupholstered and re-trimmed dashboard

(Image credit: Arcade Cars)

One key partner is Everrati, the UK-based electrification specialists who are creating a dedicated EV powertrain for the Sojourn. Other upgrades include Apple’s CarPlay and Android Auto, along with Xenon or LED headlamps, front and rear grilles and special off-road tyres.

Arcade Sojourn dashboard

The Sojourn's infotainment system can be fully upgraded

(Image credit: Arcade Cars)

‘By scouring the market for the best vendors to source legacy vehicles, vetting expert restorers in Germany and Austria, both countries with deep ties to Mercedes Benz and specifically the G-Class, we allow our customers to own one of these legendary vehicles without the challenges associated with owning classic cars,’ says CEO Kanoria.

Arcade Sojourner

Arcade Sojourner

(Image credit: Arcade Cars)

Sojourn, by Arcade Cars, from $130,000, ArcadeCars.com, @ArcadeCars

Arcade Sojourn

The Arcade Sojourn has a removable canvas roof

(Image credit: Arcade Cars)

Arcade Sojourn

(Image credit: Arcade Cars)
