The iconic Mercedes G-Class is reborn as the Arcade Sojourn
Uprated and overhauled, the Sojourn is a former Swiss Army vehicle that’s been given a fresh lease of life by Arcade Cars
This is the new Arcade Sojourn, the first product from a British and Austrian joint venture looking to get into the lucrative restomod community. Founded in 2023 by Rishav Kanoria and Felix Timmer, Arcade Cars has chosen a bulletproof classic for its first venture, the original Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen. The Sojourn is based on the GE 230, perhaps the most recognisable and desirable of all the ‘G’s, built barely unchanged (at least visually) from 1979 to 2001.
Over the years, Mercedes has made the Geländewagen more and more upmarket, eventually culminating in today’s lavish Mercedes-Benz G 580 with EQ Technology. Arcade Cars is definitely looking back to the model’s early years, and the straight-edged styling that belied the off-roader’s military origins and also imbued it with its cult longevity.
The Sojourn ticks all the restomod boxes, with endless interior trim upgrades that’ll banish any thoughts of utilitarian hardship, as well as a choice between uprated petrol engines or full electrification. The Arcade Sojourn is based on the long-wheel-base version, and offers the choice between six or eight seats, with a removable soft-top stretched over a frame across the rear. The eight-seat option is effectively two long benches, while six-seater cars have a more conventional set-up.
All this sounds quite rough and ready, but the creature comforts are ramped up with the addition of new infotainment systems and high quality materials on all the seats and touch points. The new company is based in London with workshops in Austria and has been careful to establish relationships with key players in the G-Class world. The donor cars are sourced from former Swiss Army stock, before being taken apart and carefully restored and upgraded.
One key partner is Everrati, the UK-based electrification specialists who are creating a dedicated EV powertrain for the Sojourn. Other upgrades include Apple’s CarPlay and Android Auto, along with Xenon or LED headlamps, front and rear grilles and special off-road tyres.
‘By scouring the market for the best vendors to source legacy vehicles, vetting expert restorers in Germany and Austria, both countries with deep ties to Mercedes Benz and specifically the G-Class, we allow our customers to own one of these legendary vehicles without the challenges associated with owning classic cars,’ says CEO Kanoria.
Sojourn, by Arcade Cars, from $130,000, ArcadeCars.com, @ArcadeCars
Wallpaper* Newsletter + Free Download
For a free digital copy of August Wallpaper*, celebrating Creative America, sign up today to receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
Nothing explodes its mid-range masterpiece to create the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus
We get our hands on the new Nothing Phone (2a) Plus, an upgraded and enhanced smartphone that promises a better photographic experience, smarter software and more
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
The new Maserati Grecale Folgore electrifies the model's exceptional qualities
Performance, practicality and elegance come together in Maserati's first all-electric SUV, the new Grecale Folgore
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Stylish Paris ice cream parlours for melting moments
Cool off with the best ice cream in Paris: Wallpaper’s favourite scoops span from classics at chef Alain Ducasse's ‘glacerie’ to ice cream sandwiches at JJ Hings
By Nicola Leigh Stewart Published