Marylebone restaurant Nina turns up the volume on Italian dining
At Nina, don’t expect a view of the Amalfi Coast. Do expect pasta, leopard print and industrial chic
Just when you thought London’s appetite for Italian dining was waning, along comes another new restaurant serving tiramisu as big as it can get. In the heart of Marylebone, Nina offers an intriguing equation: sun-soaked Amalfi recipes, Milanese panache-drenched interiors, and a dash of industrial cool – because, really, what could go wrong? The energy at the Pachamama Group’s latest opening is electric, and London’s crowd is already smitten. One month in, reservations are a hot commodity.
Wallpaper* dines at Nina, London
The mood: nonna goes to Berghain
More often than not in London, when a menu is dotted with pasta icons and coastal favourites, the interiors follow suit, attempting to channel the spirit of the seaside – as if to distract diners from the city’s fickle weather. Nina, on the other hand, embraces the moodiness of a British rainy day and pairs it with the edgier design flair found in Milan’s southeastern corners. The chic interiors are courtesy of in-house brand director, Yaroslava Malkova.
Against a palette of soft beiges, wabi-sabi-inspired walls reveal raw brickwork that collides with a desaturated leopard-print wallpaper. A glass block subtly divides one of the main dining areas from the mirrored bar and its gleaming stainless steel back bar. Silver accents and quirky artworks – curated by Lunara Bramley-Fenton, who also dressed the walls at Bottarga – complement the glass and steel plates the dishes arrive on. Underfoot, a warm wooden floor grounds the space, gently reminding diners that they haven’t wandered into Berghain.
The food: perfectly executed traditional flavours
It must be said: twirling spaghetti to the rhythm of electronic beats is a new experience. In a way, the food at Nina isn’t transportive – it’s fully aware of its chic surroundings and perfectly in tune with London’s current obsession with raw plates. The menu isn’t extensive, but it’s devoted to exquisite renditions of Italian favourites. There are no specials here; each dish promises quality. The house focaccia with parmesan butter sets the tone, grilled to perfection and unmistakably artisanal.
Don’t make the mistake of ordering the anchovy bruschetta with semi-dried tomato paste immediately after – or maybe do. After all, we’re not at Nina to count calories. Pasta arrives confidently: bottarga linguine, cacio e pepe, spaghetti al pomodoro – to name just a few. After that, opt for a meaty main, or skip ahead to dessert with the boozy tiramisu al cucchiaio or the stracciatella burnt cheesecake. There’s no smoking indoors, but the Marlboro spritz – aperitivo, prosecco, and cherry – is a solid nicotine substitute.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Nina is located at 18 Thayer St, London W1U 3JY, UK; nina.london
Sofia de la Cruz is the Travel Editor at Wallpaper*. A self-declared flâneuse, she feels most inspired when taking the role of a cultural observer – chronicling the essence of cities and remote corners through their nuances, rituals, and people. Her work lives at the intersection of art, design, and culture, often shaped by conversations with the photographers who capture these worlds through their lens.
-
Tour the wonderful homes of ‘Casa Mexicana’, an ode to residential architecture in Mexico
‘Casa Mexicana’ is a new book celebrating the country’s residential architecture, highlighting its influence across the world
By Ellie Stathaki
-
Jonathan Anderson is heading to Dior Men
After months of speculation, it has been confirmed this morning that Jonathan Anderson, who left Loewe earlier this year, is the successor to Kim Jones at Dior Men
By Jack Moss
-
Lasvit brought forest, fabric and frozen light to Euroluce 2025
Czech glassmaker Lasvit’s 2025 lighting launches look to nature for inspiration and reflection
By Ali Morris
-
Wallpaper* checks in at Treehouse Hotel Manchester: you may not want to leaf
Treehouse Hotel Manchester offers a nature-infused biophilic sanctuary amidst the city’s ever-growing architectural canopy
By Imogen Green
-
Dining at Pyrá feels like a Mediterranean kiss on both cheeks
Designed by House of Dré, this Lonsdale Road addition dishes up an enticing fusion of Greek and Spanish cooking
By Sofia de la Cruz
-
London restaurant Tatar Bunar puts Ukrainian heritage front and centre
Family recipes and contemporary design merge at this new east London restaurant by Ukrainian restaurateurs Anna Andriienko and Alex Cooper
By Ben McCormack
-
Corner Corner may be London's most unique entertainment destination yet
The newly-opened venue combines food, jazz and—yes—urban farming beneath one sprawling roof
By Sofia de la Cruz
-
For a taste of Greece, head to this playful new restaurant in London’s Chelsea
Pachamama Group’s latest venture, Bottarga, dishes up taverna flavours in an edgy bistro-style setting
By Sofia de la Cruz
-
A buzzy Korean pop-up becomes a permanent fixture in East London
Chef Joo Won has turned his Calong pop-up permanent in the arty enclave of Stoke Newington
By Ben McCormack
-
New London restaurant Alba is a sun-soaked affair
Its name meaning ‘sunrise’ in Italian, Alba is a new Amalfi-inspired restaurant set to shine in Knightsbridge
By Sofia de la Cruz
-
Now boarding Air Anya: Anya Hindmarch’s ode to aviation’s golden age
Anya Hindmarch’s new London concept store and travel accessories collection celebrate the glamour of 1970s air travel
By Sofia de la Cruz