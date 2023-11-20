Say hello to Dalla, Hackney's friendliest neighbourhood Italian eatery
Dalla is East London's newest Italian-inspired restaurant, embracing both Mediterranean design and cuisine
The windows of Dalla, Hackney's newest Italian restaurant, glow with a warming ambience, enveloping passers-by in a welcoming embrace of classic Italian family values and hospitality.
The restaurant came to fruition after the collaboration between chef Mitchell Damota, Gianmarco Leone, and Gennaro Leone – known for his intricately curated design studio Spazio Leone. Working closely with designer Oscar Piccolo, the trio wanted to create a setting that is intimate yet familiar, a place to be welcomed with friendly recognition followed by a simple: 'Would you like the usual?'
Dalla, a new Italian eatery, has arrived in Hackney
The interior has a leading role in creating the cosy atmosphere after Leone spent a sun-kissed summer in Napoli researching Italian design to curate a space of timeless interior furnishings. Touches of personal detailing are shown through unique pieces placed around the room – a Riccardo Dalisi-designed prototype cafetiere, made to celebrate 100 years of Alessi, sits comfortably in the corner, copper encrusted lamps perch on tables, coupled with an archive of books with lovingly broken spines.
Further details reflect Leone's impeccable eye for sourcing pieces. Gracing the room a Stilnovo chandelier, found at a Milanese palazzo, casts its light on diners, while smaller details are hidden throughout the restaurant from the Luigi Caccia Dominioni brass door handles to the bathroom mirror attributed to Gio Ponti.
A hearty place to drop by once (or twice) a week, Dalla's menu is as carefully curated as its interior. Focusing on seasonal cooking, frostier winters welcome a plate of warming dishes from Northern Italy, utilising Prosciutto di Parma and Parmigiano Reggiano for traditional Tortellini, washed down with a selection of red wines, while summers will provide fresh fish and vegetables from the South, all sourced from local suppliers.
Dalla's foundations are built on local spirit and warmth mirroring that of Italy, welcoming guests with generosity and a large helping of pasta. Although a newly welcomed restaurant to this address, there is nothing brash or shiny in its essence- instead details are subtle, a treasure trove of design discovery from the menu to interior, that makes you feel at ease.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Tianna Williams is the Editorial Executive at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, Williams taught scuba diving for three years before heading into journalism. Previously she has been involved covering social media and editorial for BBC Wales, Ford UK, SurfGirl Magazine, and Parisian Vibe, while also completing an MA in Magazine Journalism at Cardiff University. Her work covers writing across varying content pillars for Wallpaper*.
-
HiPhi A is the newest and fastest model from the quirky Chinese EV maker
The HiPhi A is high tech, high speed and coming soon – can it steal sales from the big-name luxury sports car makers?
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Diptyque Marylebone pop-up shop goes beyond the scented candle
Step inside the Diptyque Marylebone pop-up shop for a fragrant world of gifting, from the Holiday Collection and advent calendars to diffusers and more
By Melina Keays Published
-
Golden age: high jewellery takes its lead from ancient armour
High jewellery designers take their lead from ancient armour motifs to create a feast of striking pieces with a romantic element
By Caragh McKay Published
-
Broadwick Soho joins the soul, flavour and history of London's West End
Broadwick Soho is a flamboyant luxury retreat with in-house bars, restaurants, suites and a penthouse
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
The Wolseley City brings the brand’s 1920s glamour and identity to the 21st century
The Wolseley City opens to a design by Fabled Studio, bringing the celebrated hospitality brand from Piccadilly to the City of London
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Cromwell Place Café in South Kensington is inspired by iconic hospitality design of the 20th century
Cromwell Place Café is led by London gastro-veteran Martin Cohen and with interiors by Nick Vinson, its design the result of an extensive research into iconic contemporary hospitality design
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
Il Gattopardo is a Mayfair centrepiece of modern Italian design
Mayfair's new restaurant Il Gattopardo celebrates the golden age of Italian decor and cuisine
By Tianna Williams Published
-
We spend the night at The Peninsula London
We spend a night at The Peninsula London, which raises the bar for the premier Asian hospitality specialist
By Lauren Ho Published
-
New London restaurant Pollini opens at Ladbroke Hall with interiors by Vincenzo De Cotiis
Vincenzo de Cotiis Architects and chef Emanuele Pollini create Pollini, Ladbroke Hall's new restaurant
By Malaika Byng Last updated
-
The Peninsula hotel in London is a finely tuned global ‘showpiece’
The Peninsula, the world’s longest continually operating hotel group, opens its long-awaited London location in Belgravia; we take a first look inside
By Tilly Macalister-Smith Published
-
Pavyllon is the new restaurant at the Four Seasons Park Lane, London
Pavyllon at the Four Seasons Park Lane sees us enrapt by chef Yannick Alléno’s ‘Badaboum’ eggs
By Mary Cleary Published