Say hello to Dalla, Hackney's friendliest neighbourhood Italian eatery

The windows of Dalla, Hackney's newest Italian restaurant, glow with a warming ambience, enveloping passers-by in a welcoming embrace of classic Italian family values and hospitality.

The restaurant came to fruition after the collaboration between chef Mitchell Damota, Gianmarco Leone, and Gennaro Leone – known for his intricately curated design studio Spazio Leone. Working closely with designer Oscar Piccolo, the trio wanted to create a setting that is intimate yet familiar, a place to be welcomed with friendly recognition followed by a simple: 'Would you like the usual?'

(Image credit: Thea Lovstad)

The interior has a leading role in creating the cosy atmosphere after Leone spent a sun-kissed summer in Napoli researching Italian design to curate a space of timeless interior furnishings. Touches of personal detailing are shown through unique pieces placed around the room – a Riccardo Dalisi-designed prototype cafetiere, made to celebrate 100 years of Alessi, sits comfortably in the corner, copper encrusted lamps perch on tables, coupled with an archive of books with lovingly broken spines.

(Image credit: Thea Lovstad)

Further details reflect Leone's impeccable eye for sourcing pieces. Gracing the room a Stilnovo chandelier, found at a Milanese palazzo, casts its light on diners, while smaller details are hidden throughout the restaurant from the Luigi Caccia Dominioni brass door handles to the bathroom mirror attributed to Gio Ponti.





(Image credit: Thea Lovstad)

A hearty place to drop by once (or twice) a week, Dalla's menu is as carefully curated as its interior. Focusing on seasonal cooking, frostier winters welcome a plate of warming dishes from Northern Italy, utilising Prosciutto di Parma and Parmigiano Reggiano for traditional Tortellini, washed down with a selection of red wines, while summers will provide fresh fish and vegetables from the South, all sourced from local suppliers.





(Image credit: Thea Lovstad)

Dalla's foundations are built on local spirit and warmth mirroring that of Italy, welcoming guests with generosity and a large helping of pasta. Although a newly welcomed restaurant to this address, there is nothing brash or shiny in its essence- instead details are subtle, a treasure trove of design discovery from the menu to interior, that makes you feel at ease.

(Image credit: Thea Lovstad)

dallarestaurant.com