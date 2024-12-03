Los Angeles’ best fine-dining restaurants

In a city where you’re rarely further than a drunken stumble from a world-class taco truck and even A-list actors celebrate winning their Oscars by feasting on In-N-Out burgers, it can sometimes seem like casual food is king. Yet the truth is, Los Angeles has a rich and thriving fine dining scene with more than its fair share of high-end restaurants where exciting, innovative dishes are the real stars. So whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or simply in the mood for a Michelin-approved meal you won’t soon forget, remember the wise words of the anthropomorphic French candlestick who became a Hollywood icon singing: 'If you’re stressed, it’s fine dining we suggest...' Be our guest and enjoy the best fine dining establishments in Los Angeles.

The best fine dining restaurants in Los Angeles

Ardor

The Sunset Strip is a storied stretch of West Hollywood famous for debauched rock clubs, riotous bars and historic hotels, but it hasn’t always been a go-to destination for fine dining. That changed most recently in 2019 with the opening of Ardor at the West Hollywood Edition – one of our favourite Los Angeles hotels – where Michelin-starred chef John Fraser delivers his vegetable-forward take on California cuisine. The restaurant itself, designed by British minimalist architect John Pawson, is sleek and modern, lined with lush greenery, and the plates are just as elegantly designed. The tower of tempura onion rings arrives perfectly seasoned, while the fluffy milk bread with beefsteak tomato is delightful whether or not you choose to dip it in the creamy king crab ballerine. For dessert, don’t leave without trying the pineapple arroz con leche. The Sunset Strip may no longer be as rambunctious as in its 1970s heyday, but these days it’s delivering a higher class of culinary thrills.

Ardor is at located at The Edition Hotel, 9040 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, 90069, ardorweho.com

Damian

It would take years to sample every Mexican restaurant Los Angeles has to offer, but even in a crowded field chef Enrique Olvera’s modern, subtly inventive restaurant stands head and shoulders above the competition. Located in a renovated warehouse in the downtown Arts District, Damian blends exposed-brick industrial chic with a laidback ambience that extends from its buzzy outdoor terrace. Highlights of the menu include the uni tostada with a blue corn base and their fresh twist on fish tacos. Fresh, local produce is put to good use each day, and it helps that they can offer perhaps the tastiest tortillas north of the border.

Damian is located at 2132 E 7th Pl, 90021, damiandtla.com

Funke

Chef Evan Funke became Los Angeles’ favourite Italian restaurateur with Felix and Mother Wolf, but if you’re hunting for the finest handmade pasta in the city then nowhere else compares to his latest venture Funke. Set in a three-story 1930s art deco building, the Dan Brunn-designed restaurant is built around a chrome-framed, glass-fronted pasta laboratorio where talented pasta makers can be watched displaying hard-earned skills handed down from generation to generation. Even on a menu bursting with first-rate pasta dishes, the delicately folded agnolotti stand out as having to be seen (and tasted) to be believed. Upstairs, the lushly landscaped rooftop Bar Funke offers tough-to-beat views over Beverly Hills.

Funke is located at 9388 S Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills, 90210, funkela.com

n/naka

The traditional Japanese multi-course kaiseki meal is considered one of the finest dining experiences in the world, and chef Niki Nakayama’s Michelin-starred modern interpretation proves exactly why. While the 13-course tasting menu constantly evolves to highlight seasonal ingredients at the peak of their freshness, what remains constant is Nakayama’s ability to delight with dishes that draw deeply on Japanese heritage while also reflecting the influence of California. The restaurant underwent a significant remodelling in May 2024 and now features a stunning tobishi-style path inside the entranceway inset with large rocks selected from the Californian desert. The effect is to lead the way into a serene space which serves to further highlight the unique qualities of these 13 varied dishes.

n/naka is located at 3455 Overland Ave, 90034, n-naka.com

Providence

Providence is the real deal. First opened in 2005 and the proud owner of two Michelin stars since 2008, this James Beard Award-winning restaurant is deservedly renowned for its spectacular and imaginative seafood-tasting menu. Their attention to detail is apparent from the moment you step off Melrose Avenue and take the plunge into the deep blue somewhere of the recently revamped interior. Glass ‘sea cloud’ installations by the Parisian artist Jeremy Maxwell Wintrebert seem to drift overhead above moonlit seascapes by San Diego painter Peter Halasz. The establishment’s admirable commitment to sustainability is evidenced by the rooftop habitat garden that produces herbs, salads and honey.

The latter makes an appearance in the sublime Bee’s Sneeze cocktail, one highlight of the excellent bar which also boasts one of the city’s finest whisky collections. All of this helps set the stage for chef Michael Cimarusti’s ever-evolving tasting menu, which currently includes highlights such as a delicate uni tartlet with tsukudani and French butter and a miniature lobster roll with white truffle and caviar. For those who enjoy a show with their dinner, it’s possible to reserve a seat in the chef’s tasting room which offers a live view of Cimarusti and his team at work. One of the true can’t-miss restaurant experiences in Los Angeles.

Providence is located at 5955 Melrose Ave, 90038, providencela.com

Spago, Beverly Hills

Sometimes things become classics for a reason. Wolfgang Puck’s flagship restaurant helped take Californian cuisine to the world, and 40 years later it’s still relevant, still innovative and, most importantly, still serving delicious dishes. Located in the heart of Beverly Hills since 1997, the restaurant’s sleek, simple design complements a menu that literally offers both 'innovation' and 'tradition'. That means you can experiment with Gazpacho Essence or enjoy the comfort of Austrian Wienerschnitzel. For first-time diners, the tasting menu is an unbeatable way to take in many of the trailblazing restaurant’s most important landmarks.

Spago is located at 176 N Canon Dr, Beverly Hills, 90210, wolfgangpuck.com

Sushi Kaneyoshi

There are just eleven seats at Yoshiyuki Inoue’s discreet sushi counter in downtown’s Little Tokyo, but the Michelin-starred fare makes it worth seeking out. Everything here is of the highest quality, from the always-fresh ingredients used in each of the craftily-plated dishes to the pottery pieces handmade by Inoue himself. In a city that has no shortage of sushi restaurants, you won’t find better tempura or nigiri anywhere else. Even simple dishes like miso soup and oysters are elevated by Inoue’s exacting eye for detail. It isn’t easy to get a spot at this counter, but who said the best things in life would be easy?