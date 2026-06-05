When Greek tourism, as we know it today, started booming in the 1960s and 1970s, travellers flocked to the country, enchanted by its combination of sea, sun, history and glorious food. Nature was pristine, the sites numerous, the prices affordable, and the locals open, hospitable and eager to attract guests and their spending. The Greek summer was soon central to the local culture, as documented in the coinciding golden age of Greek cinema and the slew of popular films and songs centred on holidays that it birthed.

The tourism industry developed steadily into the country’s key economic driver. That warm, fuzzy feeling of the Mediterranean sun on your skin and the sense that time slows down in Greece are ever-present. However, tensions between seemingly conflicting needs (attracting tourists and preserving local cultures and land) slowly emerged – and there is truth in this worry. Life on the islands is precious, and much more than what the transient tourist sees.

Sifnos (Image credit: Photo by Marco Argüello)

Aligned to these concerns, a different kind of investor – and visitor – has recently turned their attention to the Greek archipelago. A post-pandemic resurgence of interest in the Aegean island holiday has brought with it new hospitality ventures that endeavour to be respectful and born of their place; guests who put down roots here; and mindful activities anchored in the indigenous communities and lifestyle.

Each of the country’s hundreds of inhabited islands has a distinct offering. Landscapes and architecture may be shared, but digging below the surface reveals a rich tapestry of options, every place proudly holding its own identity that deserves to be maintained. We hopped across six, slightly lower-profile locations in the Cyclades and Dodecanese, documenting the creative communities within them and deep diving into each island’s ‘soul’. See below for a snapshot of all six, and click through to read our full feature on each island. Ellie Stathaki

Beyond the blue horizon: six under-the-radar Greek islands

Serifos

Kaisanji Zen Monastery on Serifos (Image credit: Photo by Marco Argüello)

Also known as: the wild child of the Cyclades.

Good for: a lean, elemental escape anchored in antiquity and mythology.

The landscape: Steep mountainsides soar above rocky bays, forming jagged peaks that plunge back down again into deep green valleys.

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The highlights: Kerameio Ceramic Studio; Homa Villas, a series of three conjoined holiday villas; Kaisanji Zen Monastery, which has a programme of retreats, including yoga and meditation; and Seriphos Estate, two villas overlooking a beach.

Can’t leave without... being at one with nature.

Read our full guide to Serifos

Sifnos

Most of the ingredients used by chef Giorgos Samoilis for his seafront restaurant Cantina come from Sifnos (Image credit: Photo by Marco Argüello)

Also known as: the epicurean sibling.

Good for: Sifnos’ culinary prowess has been millennia in the making.

The landscape: The whitewashed hilltop town of Kastro rises loftily against the shimmering azure backdrop of the Aegean, with the Seven Martyrs Church perched prettily upon a rocky peninsula behind.

The highlights: Lamarina, for slow-cooked local dishes; Omega 3 seafood restaurant; Cantina, housed in a cluster of former fishermen’s huts and booked months in advance; hotel Verina Astra, and its in-house restaurant Bostani.

Can’t leave without... having pastitsio at Lamarina.

Read our full guide to Sifnos

Folegandros

The rocky landscape of Folegandros proved inspiring to artist Bosco Sodi, who designed his own studio here using local materials (Image credit: Photo by Marco Argüello)

Also known as: Sidira (meaning ‘iron’, a reference to its rugged topography).

Good for: a bare, windswept Aegean sojourn.

The landscape: a pocket-sized rock that’s home to a tightly-knit population, surrounded by glistening blue sea.

The highlights: Pounta, the restaurant of Danish artist Lisbet Schou; and hotels Anemi and Gundari.

Can’t leave without... tackling a hike to the island’s tallest point in the Chora of Folegandros.

Read our full guide to Folegandros

Paros

The Moonhouse guesthouse on Paros, owned by ceramic artist Christiane Smit (Image credit: Photo by Marco Argüello)

Also known as: the island of marble

Good for: an all-round escape.

The landscape: from 19th-century windmills built to harness the meltemi winds to a Byzantine trail, narrow alleyways paved with psaroplakes (fish-scale-shaped stones), katikies (traditional whitewashed Cycladic homes), and marble bell towers.

The highlights: Moonhouse, a guesthouse run by artist Christiane Smit; the new Luura Paros Cliff hotel; and Parīlio hotel.

Can’t leave without... befriending a cat.

Read our full guide to Paros

Antiparos

Atelier Bow-Wow’s holiday house for Greek property developer Iasson Tsakonas on Antiparos (Image credit: Photo by Marco Argüello)

Also known as: Oliaros (meaning wooded mountain).

Good for: a verdant slice of Cycladic heaven.

The landscape: sun-drenched rolling hills, crystal-clear Aegean waters, and dune-fringed beaches.

The highlights: The Rooster a ‘slow-living’ wellness resort; The Beach House boutique hotel; and Bardot, a gem of a bar and restaurant.

Can’t leave without... skinny-dipping.

Read our full guide to Antiparos

Leros

The clock tower in the port town of Lakki, on Leros, which embraces a strange mix of Italian rationalist, art deco and Byzantine styles (Image credit: Photo by Marco Argüello)

Also known as: the island of Artemis.

Good for: everything you could ever want from a Greek island escape.

The landscape: rugged natural beauty, idyllic fishing villages and a languid pace of life that feels blissfully untouched by time.

The highlights: Lakki, an Italian rationalist port town built during the period of occupation (1912-1943); Mylos By The Sea, a highly regarded seafood restaurant; and The Monk, a stylish one-bedroom guesthouse.

Can’t leave without... scuba diving.

Read our full guide to Leros