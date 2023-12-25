The Royal Lancaster London Hotel offers a luxurious hideaway for festive fun
The Royal Lancaster London Hotel promises a Christmassy haven above London’s skyline
As the festive season transforms the city into a winter wonderland, the Royal Lancaster London Hotel, nestled in the heart of London just minutes from Hyde Park Corner, offers a privileged spot to soak in the magic of Christmas from above. This mid-century architectural icon from the swinging 1960s boasts 411 rooms and suites, blending timeless luxury with modern comfort and offering unparalleled views of the iconic London skyline.
Christmas at the Royal Lancaster London Hotel
The Park Suite, one of the hotel’s jewels, transforms into a Winter Wonderland Suite during the Holiday season. From the 14th floor, guests can enjoy panoramic views of Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland, accompanied by a twinkling Christmas tree and traditional garlands. Additionally, an indulgent festive welcome awaits, featuring a spicy Negroni cocktail and pastries from the hotel’s afternoon tea, followed by a delightful in-room breakfast.
Perfectly situated for city exploration, the Royal Lancaster London Hotel encourages guests to stroll through Hyde Park to the Royal Albert Hall for festive shows or venture to Knightsbridge and Oxford Street for Christmas shopping. The hotel beckons with its warm ambience after a day of London magic.
For an extra special festive treat, guests have the option to indulge in The Festive Afternoon Tea at the Hyde Café within the hotel. The café serves a delightful variety of sandwiches, scones, and sweet treats, all accompanied by the finest teas from Camellia’s Tea House.
Meanwhile, Nipa Thai, discreetly located within the hotel, offers an authentic Thai culinary experience outside Bangkok. It serves as an excellent alternative for festive dining, featuring indulgent menus and impeccable service, making it an ideal choice for both Christmas Day celebrations and memorable New Year’s Eve gatherings.
Guests can also opt to join the hotel for a Christmas Day bottomless brunch at the Park Restaurant. The brunch experience is enhanced by the soulful tunes of a live jazz trio, creating a festive environment, all while enjoying scenic views of the Italian Gardens in Hyde Park.
Sofia de la Cruz, Travel Editor at Wallpaper*
