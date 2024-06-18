Paris’ Hôtel de Crillon celebrates the art of skateboarding with a new exhibition

Anticipating skateboarding’s appearance at the 2024 Paris Olympics, following its debut in Tokyo in 2020, hospitality group Rosewood’s Hôtel de Crillon has partnered with The Skateroom, an art, skate and social change platform, for a commemorative exhibition.

Inside Hôtel de Crillon x The Skateroom’s exhibition

Jules de Balincourt (Image credit: Photography by Daniil Lavrovski. Courtesy of Rosewood Hotels and Resorts)

‘The Olympics means unity; the coming together of a city, of the world,’ Joanna Gunn, Rosewood Hotels and Resorts’ chief brand officer, tells Wallpaper*. ‘What better way to honour this than skateboarding?’ Running from 18 June to 14 September 2024, the event seeks to celebrate the contemporary dynamism of skateboarding and its ability to build and empower communities.

Curated by Aline Asmar d’Amman, an architect and founder of Culture in Architecture, the exhibition represents the creative vision of Sarah Andelman (co-founder of the now-closed Colette concept store) and features skateboards adorned with works by artists including Cindy Sherman, Juergen Teller, Jenny Holzer, Ai Weiwei, Jeff Koons and Andy Warhol.

Patrick Martinez (Image credit: Photography by Daniil Lavrovski. Courtesy of Rosewood Hotels and Resorts)

Jules de Balincourt (Image credit: Photography by Daniil Lavrovski. Courtesy of Rosewood Hotels and Resorts)

Exhibition visitors have the chance to explore a variety of custom skateboard decks displayed in the lobby and throughout the 18th-century palace (built at Louis XV’s request in 1758), including a standout piece by Jules de Balincourt: a vibrant landscape featuring bold colours and vivid borders.

Some artworks, however, are exclusively available for guests staying in specific suites, like the Duc de Crillon suite, where a skateboard triptych features a portrait of Michele Lamy shot by Juergen Teller.

Claudia Comte (Image credit: Photography by Joann Pine. Courtesy of Rosewood Hotels and Resorts)

Juergen Teller’s portrait of Michèle Lamy (Image credit: Photography by Daniil Lavrovski. Courtesy of Rosewood Hotels and Resorts)

As part of the Hôtel de Crillon x The Skateroom collaboration, a limited-edition piece has been created by French artist Inès Longevial, known for her intimate, colourful and impressionistic paintings, and will be for sale. As per The Skateroom tradition, ten per cent of sales will support the company’s social partners, aiming to empower at-risk youth, establish new skateparks, and develop educational facilities and resource programmes.

‘I can’t wait for Place de la Concorde to turn into the official Olympics skatepark this summer, right next to the hotel and exhibition,’ says Andelman.

A single-board limited edition by Inès Longevial (Image credit: Photography by Joann Pine. Courtesy of Rosewood Hotels and Resorts)

Inès Longevial’s triptych (Image credit: Photography by Joann Pine. Courtesy of Rosewood Hotels and Resorts)

The exhibition runs 18 June – 14 September 2024, Hôtel de Crillon, 10 Place de la Concorde, Paris, rosewoodhotels.com