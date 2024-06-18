Paris’ Hôtel de Crillon celebrates the art of skateboarding with a new exhibition
Hôtel de Crillon and The Skateroom anticipate skateboarding’s return at the Paris 2024 Olympics with a special collaboration
Anticipating skateboarding’s appearance at the 2024 Paris Olympics, following its debut in Tokyo in 2020, hospitality group Rosewood’s Hôtel de Crillon has partnered with The Skateroom, an art, skate and social change platform, for a commemorative exhibition.
Inside Hôtel de Crillon x The Skateroom’s exhibition
‘The Olympics means unity; the coming together of a city, of the world,’ Joanna Gunn, Rosewood Hotels and Resorts’ chief brand officer, tells Wallpaper*. ‘What better way to honour this than skateboarding?’ Running from 18 June to 14 September 2024, the event seeks to celebrate the contemporary dynamism of skateboarding and its ability to build and empower communities.
Curated by Aline Asmar d’Amman, an architect and founder of Culture in Architecture, the exhibition represents the creative vision of Sarah Andelman (co-founder of the now-closed Colette concept store) and features skateboards adorned with works by artists including Cindy Sherman, Juergen Teller, Jenny Holzer, Ai Weiwei, Jeff Koons and Andy Warhol.
Exhibition visitors have the chance to explore a variety of custom skateboard decks displayed in the lobby and throughout the 18th-century palace (built at Louis XV’s request in 1758), including a standout piece by Jules de Balincourt: a vibrant landscape featuring bold colours and vivid borders.
Some artworks, however, are exclusively available for guests staying in specific suites, like the Duc de Crillon suite, where a skateboard triptych features a portrait of Michele Lamy shot by Juergen Teller.
As part of the Hôtel de Crillon x The Skateroom collaboration, a limited-edition piece has been created by French artist Inès Longevial, known for her intimate, colourful and impressionistic paintings, and will be for sale. As per The Skateroom tradition, ten per cent of sales will support the company’s social partners, aiming to empower at-risk youth, establish new skateparks, and develop educational facilities and resource programmes.
‘I can’t wait for Place de la Concorde to turn into the official Olympics skatepark this summer, right next to the hotel and exhibition,’ says Andelman.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
The exhibition runs 18 June – 14 September 2024, Hôtel de Crillon, 10 Place de la Concorde, Paris, rosewoodhotels.com
Sofia de la Cruz is the Travel Editor at Wallpaper*. She was born in Madrid, Spain but moved to London when she was 14 years old. Being exposed to the city’s creative pulse at such a young age shaped her into the inquisitive professional she is today. Before joining the Wallpaper* team in 2023, she worked for Hypebae and Hypebeast UK, where she focused on the intersection of art, fashion, and culture. Additionally, she contributed to Futurevvorld by covering a variety of sustainability topics.
-
Auralee, the ’seductively unknowable’ Japanese label celebrating a decade of beautiful clothes
Ahead of Auralee’s S/S 2025 runway show at Paris Fashion Week Men’s this evening (18 June 2024), Dal Chodha meets Tokyo-based designer Ryota Iwai to speak about the brand’s considered, covetable collections
By Dal Chodha Published
-
Milan Fashion Week Men’s S/S 2025: Prada to Zegna
Wallpaper* picks the best moments from Milan Fashion Week Men‘s S/S 2025, from 15 years of MSGM to Prada’s celebration of youth, and an appearance from Mads Mikkelsen at Zegna
By Jack Moss Published
-
San Diego-based audio specialists Wrensilva update their elegant Record Consoles
With new materials, upgraded electronics and input from three industry greats, the new Wrensilva Standard and M1 Record Consoles are the ultimate in audiophile furniture
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Ridley Scott turns three French farmhouses into artful holiday villas
Ridley Scott and family transform French farmhouses into holiday lets, the latest addition to the filmmaker’s Provençal wine estate, Mas des Infermières
By Stephanie Gavan Published
-
Experience Paris like a local at Hôtel Balzac
Hôtel Balzac reopens its doors following a 1930s-inspired renovation by Festen Architecture
By Fabienne Dupuis Published
-
Hôtel Lilou in France welcomes guests into an unspoilt natural setting
The opening of Hôtel Lilou is set to revive the tourism scene of the historic French seaside town of Hyères
By Nicola Leigh Stewart Published
-
10 things to do in Cannes, beyond the red carpet
The French Riviera has long drawn those looking for refuge, restoration and red carpets. Whatever your reason for visiting Cannes, we reveal the highlights of a sojourn in the film capital of France
By Imogen Green Published
-
Public House brings a taste of good old London to Paris
Chef Calum Franklin opens Public House, a British-style pub and brasserie in Paris boasting interiors by Laura Gonzalez
By Nicola Leigh Stewart Published
-
Spend the night in Mathieu Lehanneur’s Musée D’Orsay Airbnb in Paris
Mathieu Lehanneur, designer of the Paris Olympic torch, turns Musée D‘Orsay’s clock room into an Airbnb, which comes with a chance to watch the Olympic opening ceremony
By Bridget Downing Published
-
Hôtel des Grands Voyageurs is a Parisian pied-à-terre for modern travellers
Designed by Fabrizio Casiraghi, Hôtel des Grands Voyageurs offers a journey back to the Golden Age of Travel
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Love is in the air at Hôtel de la Boétie in Paris
Hôtel de la Boétie, designed by Beata Heuman, emerges as the perfect Parisian pied-à-terre
By Sofia de la Cruz Published