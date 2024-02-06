Juergen Teller’s ‘i need to live’ explores beauty and fragility at Triennale Milano

Juergen Teller is known for seeing the beauty in the mundane. The renowned German photographer strips back the shiny lacquer of perfection to reveal authenticity – often by injecting humour into his candid celebrity portraits and fashion editorials. His latest exhibition, ‘i need to live’, is now on display at Triennale Milano (until 1 April 2024), after its inaugural showing in Paris’ Grand Palais Ephémère.

Juergen Teller ‘i need to live’ at Triennale Milano

Self-Portrait with pink shorts and balloons, Paris 2017 (Image credit: Courtesy of Juergen Teller)

Saint Laurent united with Juergen Teller as the sponsor of this career-spanning exhibition that presents more than 1,000 works. Expect to discover imagery that is both personal and commissioned, giving visitors a chance to dive into events that have shaped Teller’s life.

Yves Saint Laurent, Paris, 2000 (Image credit: Courtesy of Juergen Teller)

The exhibition is curated by Thomas Weski in collaboration with Teller and his wife and creative partner Dovile Drizyte. Teller’s uniquely twisted perspective has shaped the showcase, which celebrates the beauty and fragility of life.

Björk and son, Iceland 1993 (Image credit: Courtesy of Juergen Teller)

‘i need to live’ explores Teller’s artistic evolution from the early 1990s, spanning photography, videos and installations, and includes a photographic series created for the exhibition. Discover personal imagery of Yves Saint Laurent in Paris, Björk and her son in Iceland, and self-portraits of Teller from childhood to the present day.

Also featured is a series in which Teller and Drizyte explore their relationship, marriage and parenting, ‘defined by a characteristic mix of serious and intimate but often humorous characters created in a grotesque style’, says Stefano Boeri, president of Triennale Milano.

Octopussy, Rome 2008 (Image credit: Courtesy of Juergen Teller)

Self-portrait for Business of Fashion, London 2015 (Image credit: Courtesy of Juergen Teller)

Legs, Saint Laurent Spring Summer 2019 campaign, Lake Como, Italy 2018 (Image credit: Courtesy of Juergen Teller)

Go-Sees, Domenique, London, 29th September 1998 (Image credit: Courtesy of Juergen Teller)

Forest No.93, South Tyrol, Italy 2020 (Image credit: Courtesy of Juergen Teller)

The Myth No.50, Grand Hotel Villa Serbelloni, Bellagio, 2022 (Image credit: Courtesy of Juergen Teller)

'i need to live' is at Triennale Milano until 1 April 2024

triennale.org