Juergen Teller’s ‘i need to live’ explores beauty and fragility at Triennale Milano
Juergen Teller’s ‘i need to live’ is on show at Triennale Milano, following its Paris debut, and spans shots of Yves Saint Laurent and Björk, as well as quirky self-portraits
Juergen Teller is known for seeing the beauty in the mundane. The renowned German photographer strips back the shiny lacquer of perfection to reveal authenticity – often by injecting humour into his candid celebrity portraits and fashion editorials. His latest exhibition, ‘i need to live’, is now on display at Triennale Milano (until 1 April 2024), after its inaugural showing in Paris’ Grand Palais Ephémère.
Juergen Teller ‘i need to live’ at Triennale Milano
Saint Laurent united with Juergen Teller as the sponsor of this career-spanning exhibition that presents more than 1,000 works. Expect to discover imagery that is both personal and commissioned, giving visitors a chance to dive into events that have shaped Teller’s life.
The exhibition is curated by Thomas Weski in collaboration with Teller and his wife and creative partner Dovile Drizyte. Teller’s uniquely twisted perspective has shaped the showcase, which celebrates the beauty and fragility of life.
‘i need to live’ explores Teller’s artistic evolution from the early 1990s, spanning photography, videos and installations, and includes a photographic series created for the exhibition. Discover personal imagery of Yves Saint Laurent in Paris, Björk and her son in Iceland, and self-portraits of Teller from childhood to the present day.
Also featured is a series in which Teller and Drizyte explore their relationship, marriage and parenting, ‘defined by a characteristic mix of serious and intimate but often humorous characters created in a grotesque style’, says Stefano Boeri, president of Triennale Milano.
'i need to live' is at Triennale Milano until 1 April 2024
Tianna Williams is the Editorial Executive at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, Williams taught scuba diving for three years before heading into journalism. Previously she has been involved covering social media and editorial for BBC Wales, Ford UK, SurfGirl Magazine, and Parisian Vibe, while also completing an MA in Magazine Journalism at Cardiff University. Her work covers writing across varying content pillars for Wallpaper*.
