Triennale Milano exhibition spotlights contemporary Italian art

A new Triennale Milano exhibition, 'Italian Painting Today', is, as the name suggests, very much of its moment. The vibrant display of contemporary Italian art features only recent works by several generations of artists. Curated by Damiano Gullì and designed by Studio Italo Rota, the exhibition spotlights 120 artists, born between 1960 and 2000, each of whom has contributed a single artwork, created between 2020 and 2023.

‘Italian Painting Today’, exhibition view, Triennale Milano (Image credit: Photo Piercarlo Quecchia DSL Studio ©Triennale Milano)

Named after the 1975 volume by Multhipla/Giancarlo Politi, ‘Italian Painting Today’ provides a cross-generational perspective and allows a deep dive into the idea of what contemporary art is. It results in a broad variety of artworks covering a short time frame that has experienced conflict, a pandemic, and social transformations.

The extensive itinerary displays the works of artists including Stefano Arienti, Francesca Banchelli, Lorenza Boisi, Pierpaolo Campanini, Guglielmo Castelli, Adelaide Cioni, Chiara Enzo, Paolo Gonzato, Giulia Mangoni, Beatrice Marchi, Margherita Manzelli, Pietro Moretti, Maria Morganti, Francis Offman, Jem Perucchini, Alessandro Pessoli, Aronne Pleuteri, Nazzarena Poli Maramotti, Pietro Roccasalva and Alice Visentin.

‘Italian Painting Today’, exhibition view, Triennale Milano (Image credit: Photo Piercarlo Quecchia DSL Studio ©Triennale Milano)

Taking place during the Triennale Milano’s centenary celebrations, the exhibition draws on the museum’s history of analysis and display of painting. The Triennale’s president Stefano Boeri stated: ‘After the renewed Museum of Italian Design and the ‘Home Sweet Home’ exhibition, we are presenting a third exhibition project conceived for the Triennale’s centenary: a major exhibition on the state of contemporary Italian painting.’

The show offers an immersion in all the idiosyncrasies of Italian painting, its richness and complexity, the thorough diversity of techniques, and the experimentation with tradition.

‘Italian Painting Today’, exhibition view, Triennale Milano (Image credit: Photo Piercarlo Quecchia DSL Studio ©Triennale Milano)

The exhibition is accompanied by a catalogue, including conversations with artists, critics and historians. A podcast produced by Triennale Milano and Tiziano Scarpa, completes the experience.

‘Italian Painting Today’, exhibition view, Triennale Milano (Image credit: Photo Piercarlo Quecchia DSL Studio ©Triennale Milano)

Curator Gullì affirms: ‘“Italian Painting Today” is the result of years of research, study visits, and encounters – both personal and professional– with artists throughout Italy. The scene that has emerged is a remarkably lively one. By connecting with its own history, Triennale has taken up the challenge of presenting painting today in all its complexity, offering an opportunity to analyse the scene, promoting and enhancing it both within our country and around the world.’



‘Italian Painting Today’ is on display at Triennale Milano until 11 February 2024

triennale.org