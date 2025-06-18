Ten super-cool posters for the Winter Olympics and Paralympics have just been unveiled

Each Olympic cycle, Triennale Milano collaborates with the Organizing Committees of the Olympic Games (OCOGs) for the Olympic Art Posters project – an initiative that commissions ten original works from artists under the age of 40. Today marks the official unveiling of the artists and their posters for the next Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, to be held in Milano Cortina, Italy, from 6-22 February 2026.

Five posters have been created for the Olympic Games (this time, all by women) and five for the Paralympic Games. The artists hail from across Italy, each offering their unique perspective on winter sports and venues, rendered in a range of mediums including oil, gouache, acrylic, digital illustration and mixed media.

The OCOGs have commissioned official posters to promote the Games since the early 20th century, with past contributions coming from the likes of David Hockney, Robert Rauschenberg, Andy Warhol, Chris Ofili and Beatriz Milhazes. The 2026 Olympic Art Posters, shown below, follow in these illustrious footsteps, offering contemporary reflections on the Games and their values.

Olympics Games posters

Beatrice Alici – 'Silver Peaks'

(Image credit: Beatrice Alici)

Alici’s wintry vision depicts three figures silhouetted against the snow-covered Venetian Prealps. A leaden sky made from silver leaf looms, while the figure on the left holds aloft a gold-and-copper-leaf Olympic torch – a beacon of warmth in an otherwise icy scene. Another figure holds a banner bearing the five Olympic rings.

Martina Cassatella – Torch

(Image credit: Martina Cassatella)

Cassatella’s composition shows intertwined hands merging with flame, evoking the Olympic torch as well as ideas about collaboration and connection. Cassatella is known for her depictions of hands, seeing them as motifs that transcend language and culture, much like the Olympics.

Giorgia Garzilli – '2026'

(Image credit: Giorgia Garzilli)

In this graphite and coloured pencil work, the Olympic rings are reimagined as scoops of ice cream – a playful take on the idea of the cold. The image is inspired by a toy from Garzilli’s youth – a cone that launches a ball when pressed – representing the countdown to the opening of the Games.

Maddalena Tesser – 'The Mountain'

(Image credit: Maddalena Tesser)

Vivid with the Olympic colours, Tesser’s composition sees a female figure metamorphosing into Monte Cristallo, one of the Dolomites' most famous peaks, her head forming the mountain ridge and her hair a ski slope marked with tracks. The image symbolises the coming together of humans and nature during the Winter Games.

Flaminia Veronesi – 'The Oasis of Play'

(Image credit: Flaminia Veronesi)

In Veronesi's dreamlike mixed-media piece, a central figure floats amid deconstructed Olympic rings surrounded by symbolic imagery. The dragon nods to Milan’s heraldic biscione; on its back, the Dolomites of Cortina, the setting of the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Paralympic Games posters

Roberto de Pinto – 'Untitled (Snowdrops)'

(Image credit: Roberto De Pinto)

This monochrome work uses the snowdrop – a flower that pushes through snow and ice to bloom at the end of winter in the Italian mountains – as a symbol of the resilience of Paralympic athletes in the face of seemingly insurmountable obstacles.

Andrea Fontanari – 'Together We Play, Together We Transform'

(Image credit: Andrea Fontanari)

Set in the snowy terrain of Trentino-Alto Adige, two cross-country skiers support one another across a finish line – an homage to the act of sportsmanship between Braima Suncar Dabo and Jonathan Busby at the 2019 Doha World Championships.

Giulia Mangoni – 'Victory is More Than a Moment'

(Image credit: Giulia Mangoni)

Mangoni’s poster combines figures with text to put forward the idea that the Paralympics is about more than individual achievement – it represents the wider liberation and triumph of the disabled community. The original hand-drawn image was later digitally reworked, and took inspiration from the wheelchair curling final during the Beijing Games of 2022.

Aronne Pleuteri – 'Untitled'

(Image credit: Aronne Pleuteri)

In a riot of color and movement, Pleuteri’s poster depicts a cascade of bodies hurtling down a slope – a symbol of their escape from established norms and preconceptions. Created from digital sketches in paint, inkjet prints and mixed media, his stylised figures draw from childhood references (like Pinocchio) and 2000s amateur digital aesthetics.

Clara Woods – 'You Love'

(Image credit: Clara Woods)

Woods’ joyful scene features two characters amid a winter scene of what the artist describes as ‘healing snow’. It is an affirming scene, with faces smiling from the clouds, flowers blooming in the frost, and the words ‘love you and you love’ emblazoned across the poster.