House of Today reinvents the humble candle

Lebanese non-profit design studio House of Today’s first curated and edited collection, The Candle Project, is more than just practical illumination. This limited-edition series melds contemporary design with age-old artisanal craft, seeking to push the boundaries of what can be created with wax.

In collaboration with ten Lebanese designers – including Nada Debs, Tamara Barrage, Richard Yasmine, Falvie Audi and David/Nicolas – the project seeks to reinterpret candles as sculptural artworks, beyond merely lighting a room.

House of Today unveils The Candle Project

‘Blrrrr’ by 200Grs, Rana Haddad & Pascal Hachem (Image credit: Carl Halal)

Each designer worked hand-in-hand with the artisans of the Centre Hospitalier Beit Chabeb Workshop, a hospital for people with disabilities, with artisanal workshops that teach craft as a new livelihood path. Candlemaker Roukoz Moussallem from Beit Chebab helped to realise the pieces envisioned by the designers.

‘Silhouettes’ by Tamara Barrage (Image credit: Carl Halal)

'They closely collaborated on crafting distinctive sculptural candles, each with a different story to tell. Experimentation with different wax types and colours was an integral aspect of the production process, ultimately showcasing the artisan’s ability to adapt and produce very diverse designs,’ House of Today founder Cherine Magrabi Tayeb tells Wallpaper*. “The proceeds from The Candle Project will go towards supporting Beit Chabab Hospital and its initiatives, as well as the ten Lebanese designers, and towards House of Today’s mentorship programme to cultivate Lebanon’s design scene.

‘Strat’ by David/Nicolas (Image credit: Carl Halal)

‘Moreover, the partnership will help safeguard local production techniques and support small organisations to sustain their passion for crafts, celebrating the unwavering spirit and dedication of artisans in Lebanon.’

This is the first time any of the designers has worked with wax as the final medium, and each creation was a year and a half’s worth of in-depth experimentation, drawing from their own design practices and instilled into this new medium.

‘Chrysalis’ by Carla Baz (Image credit: Carl Halal)

‘Due to the level of detail in each candle, [Moussallem’s] handcrafting techniques were a key part of refining each piece. Through continuous discussions, brainstorming, and back-and-forth with the designers, we successfully established a high-quality production process,' Maghrabi Tayeb says. 'This journey provided the artisan with new perspectives, pushing the boundaries of his wax production techniques.'

'Chrysalis' by Carla Baz looks beyond the end of the candle wick and captures the essence of transformation. The geometric powder-blue candle, textured to create a captivating trompe-l’oeil effect, is designed to become a vase for dried flowers once the candle has been spent.

This grants it a second life, embodying the values of hope and sustainability, whilst emphasising the importance of repurposing and extending the lifespan of cherished possessions.

‘Aspiration’ by Aline Asmar D'Amman (Image credit: Carl Halal)

Aline Asmar d’Amman’s 'Aspiration' is a sculptural candle inspired by the colossal Lady of Lebanon statue topping the mountain in Harissa. The grande dame watching over the coast and the mountain above the clouds is anchored in popular culture and myth, disrupting the landscape with her captivating presence.

‘“Aspiration” is a nod to the eternal hope for a brighter Lebanon, birth land of myths and legends, fragmented yet molten together in solid grounds,' Asmar d’Amman says.

‘I am here’ by LimbObject (Image credit: Carl Halal)

LimbObject’s 'I am here' is most poignant when the wax is melting and the shapes carved into the candle begin to merge. Resembling a ball of repeating hands clasping the forearms of the next limb, the candle alludes to the comfort of a friend’s touch in times of distress or the intimacy of the smallest touches.

'When I was still living in Lebanon, around the time the electricity cuts were getting longer and nights were getting darker, I got the idea to use my sculptures to make candles,' says LimbObject’s Shirine Sbaiti. 'Having the candle exhibited in Lebanon after leaving the country, is especially meaningful to me.'

For more info visit houseoftoday.com

(Image credit: Carl Halal)

(Image credit: Elie Abi Hanna)

(Image credit: Elie Abi Hanna)