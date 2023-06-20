Tuscany’s Castello del Nero opens with a renovation by Paola Navone
Castello del Nero opens as part of the Como Hotels and Resorts, with Paola Navone leading the renovation of the twelfth century property
Italian designer Paola Navone has led the renovation of Castello del Nero, located just outside Florence. A twelfth-century castle with Renaissance frescoes, the property is owned by Singaporean businesswoman Christina Ong, whose company, Club 21, was a pioneer in promoting Italian fashion and hospitality to her home country (she was the driving force behind introducing Giorgio Armani to Singapore among other things).
Over the past 3 decades living between Italy and Asia, Ong developed a deep affection for Tuscany and its cuisine. Her vision of Italian hospitality came to life with Castello del Nero, part of the Como Hotels and Resorts, a company that includes 5 star properties from the Maldives to London, from Fiji to Burgundy. The Halkin, the first property acquired by Ong, was conceived as the inaugural boutique hotel in the heart of London's Belgravia district, 30 years ago.
Castello del Nero by Paola Navone
Five years ago, Ong's Italian project took an unexpected turn when she met Paola Navone, whom she enlisted to work on the major restoration of Castello del Nero, a project Navone led with her team at Milanese interior design studio OTTO.
The Italian architect took charge of the exterior renovation, as well as the interiors of the common areas and the acclaimed starred restaurant La Torre, which serves only locally sourced food. While successfully completing the hotel renovation, Navone also recently embarked on renovating a nearby casale and a villa belonging to the same domain, infusing them with her elegant and sophisticated touch.
The colossal undertaking was finalised in late 2022 with the completion of a vital component - the spa, featuring the renowned Como Shambhala's wellness expertise. The presence of such a sophisticated, full services spa has been a defining feature of Como's hotels since the inception since the beginning, along with the exceptional gastronomic offering that sets the group apart.
‘Working on the restoration of Castello del Nero, while respecting its historical heritage, presented both great challenges and creative opportunities,’ says Navone. ‘We aimed to add a light and contemporary touch without overshadowing the magic of the place, creating an atmosphere that makes guests feel comfortable and indulged.’
