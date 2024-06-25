Bentley rolls out the latest version of its majestic grand tourer, the Continental GT Speed

Bentley has debuted its new Continental GT Speed, the latest iteration of grand tourer flagship, now billed as being the ‘most powerful Bentley ever created’. That extra whack comes from the integration of the company’s new Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrain, taking the total power output on this fourth generation model to 782 PS.

The hybrid system has been co-developed with the engineering might of parent company Volkswagen, which has already deployed this high performance hybrid system in the latest Porsche Panamera e-hybrid. In the Continental GT Speed, it offers a vast breadth of ability, from 50 miles of pure electric range to a top speed of 208 mph.

This is the fourth generation of the car that transformed Bentley from an inhabitant of a luxury backwater into one of the world’s preeminent brands. Arriving in 2002, the GT was the first fruit of new ownership and new investment. Instantly successful, it was overhauled in 2010 and the substantially updated and upgraded in 2018 on an al-new platform.

This fourth generation car showcases a clear stylistic crossover with the strictly limited-edition Bentley Batur, particularly in the new headlights, which eschew the double lamp set-up that has been part of the Conti GT’s face since its inception.

On-board technology goes beyond the hybrid system and will include four-wheel steering, four-wheel drive, active anti-roll control and a new damping system. In the past, this emphasis on tech has given the big Bentley coupé a formidable dynamic capability that belies its size.

Inside and out, the focus on bespoke finishes, colours and materials will continue much as before. Bentley has made great strides in the discovery and refinement of more sustainably sourced materials, from driftwood to textured surfaces, and you can expect the fourth generation GT to deliver even more on this front. The company has chosen to unveil both GT and GTC convertible at the same time, with the latter set to be one of the swiftest four-seater convertibles ever made.

We’ll be delivering a full drive report on both variants of the new Continental GT in due course.

Bentley Continental GT Speed, price tbc, BentleyMotors.com, @BentleyMotors

