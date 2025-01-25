Chanel has made a face massage tool from the husks of camellia flower seeds

Chanel beauty has created a gua sha-inspired face massage tool as part of its sustainable skincare line, No.1 de Chanel. The accessory is made from 85% bio-based materials, such as camellia seed husks, and wood by-products sourced from FSC-certified supply networks.

Designed by in-house experts to work in tandem with products such as the peptide-rich Revitalising Serum (also now available as a limited edition duo alongside the Revitalising Eye Serum), its also an ideal accompaniment to the Red Camellia Cream, a new iteration of the original No.1 de Chanel Revitalising Cream formulation.

Chanel Beauty’s No.1 de Chanel facial massage tool

No.1 de Chanel launched three years ago (January 2022). Armelle Souraud, international scientific communication director at Chanel Beauty, says it was developed ‘by gaining understanding of the mechanisms that drive senescence [aging] in the skin’. This is how, through research conducted at its open-sky lab in Gaujacq, France, Chanel was able to identify the benefits of red camellia extract. By harnessing this active ingredient, the brand claims to be able to ‘preserve cell vitality for skin that is healthy-looking and youthfully radiant’.

Camellia extract has a high concentration of polyphenols and protocatechuic acid, which Chanel says can target the first stage of senescence, increasing skin vitality. (The ingredient can also protect skin from oxidative stress, addressing things like wrinkles, pores, elasticity and radiance). The new No.1 de Chanel Red Camellia Cream is also enriched with a camellia ceramide, which provides a plumping boost of moisture whilst protecting the skin barrier.

Below, follow Chanel’s specific techniques for using the No.1 de Chanel massage tool, both before and after applying the serum and moisturiser.

How to use Chanel Beauty’s No.1 de Chanel face massage tool

Before applying the the No.1 de Chanel serum and Red Camellia cream

To target pores, position the notched edge of the accessory on the nose and cheeks and rub up and down, then perform horizontal, outward smoothing strokes.

To target elasticity, use the two points of the V-shaped end to twist the skin on the lower part of the face, working outward.

To target wrinkles, place your index finger and the massage accessory on either side of each wrinkle and stretch the skin. Then, use the pointed tip of the accessory to perform zigzag movements along each wrinkle.

Apply the serum, then apply small dabs of the cream. Then, perform a series of outward smoothing movements using your hands.

After applying the the No.1 de Chanel serum and Red Camellia cream

Using the V-shaped end of the accessory, perform deep strokes along the jawline, from the chin up to the ear.

To boost skin’s radiance, perform smoothing movements using the concave part of the massage accessory.

