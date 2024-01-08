This Chanel face mask provides glowing skin in just five minutes
The new N°1 de Chanel revitalising face mask combines AHAs with signature floral extracts for fast-working results
Chanel Beauty launched its N°1 de Chanel collection a year ago, a range of skincare, make-up and fragrance products with the red camellia flower at its heart. (The white camellia flower was a signature of Gabrielle Chanel, and remains a recurring motif central to the house codes). This month (January 2023) the N°1 de Chanel line expands with the release of a new face mask: the Red Camellia Revitalising Mask.
Pairing hibiscus extract with naturally derived and gentle AHAs (alpha hydroxy acid is an exfoliating ingredient, that assists in smoothing surface wrinkles, cleansing pores, and improving skin texture and tone), the mask is contained in a clear jar, a black matte lid bearing a glossy interlocking C emblem. After all, Chanel’s packaging is part of the holistic pleasure of using any of its beauty products, and of course, this latest offering is no different.
N°1 de Chanel The Red Camellia Revitalising Mask
With a refreshing and lightweight gel texture, the face mask reportedly gets to work in just five minutes to provide a coveted glow. I put it through its paces today while I was in a bleary-eyed rush to get an early Eurostar to Paris. After cleansing, I applied the product all over my face and neck; it was cooling and hydrating, and banished any remaining morning grogginess. After waiting the directed five minutes (almost enough time to make and drink a cup of coffee by my standards), I rinsed it off before applying the rest of my routine. Afterward, I certainly looked brighter and more ‘revitalised’.
In addition to the face mask, N°1 de Chanel has also released three new shades of its Lip and Cheek Balm, which is enriched with camellia oil and plant wax. The multipurpose product provides skin with a subtle yet effective flush of colour: Purple Energy is a fresh violet, for a bitten-lip and flushed-cheek; Vibrant Coral is a bright orange, for warming up the complexion with intense, luminous color; and Ardent Brick is a sienna hue to liven up the skin. I added the latter to my make-up bag and used fingers to apply it to the apples of my cheeks while on the train. In a flash, I was more than ready to say an illuminated bonjour to the city of light.
N°1 de Chanel The Red Camellia Revitalising Mask (£78) and the new shades of N°1 de Chanel Lip and Cheek Balm (£38) are available from 12th January, 2023.
