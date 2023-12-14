The Resort 2024 collections are all about the pleasures of touch
Resort 2024’s most sumptuous, reach-out-and-touch womenswear, photographed by Matthieu Delbreuve and styled by Wallpaper* fashion and style director Jason Hughes
Sumptuous materials, unexpected textures, the feel of clothing on the skin: the Resort 2024 season, which heralds the arrival of a new year in fashion, is all about the pleasure of touch.
As seen in the January Next Generation Issue of Wallpaper*, Paris-based photographer Matthieu Delbreuve unites with Wallpaper* fashion and style director Jason Hughes to capture the material pleasures of the season.
Material pleasures: Resort 2024 reach-out-and-touch womenswear
Like the coated knitwear of Pieter Mulier at Alaïa – a potently desirable mix of the slick and soft – or an extraordinary sequinned dress from Maison Margiela, whereby each pailette is actually made from rubber, a trick for both hand and eye.
Elsewhere, an opulent melange of textures: shimmering monogram chainmail from Gucci (originally shown in an extravagant show in Seoul), soft knitted herringbone by Daniel Lee at Burberry, or billowing faux furs from Givenchy, Victoria Beckham and Jil Sander by Lucie and Luke Meier.
And, backdropping it all, the textures of home: swathes of high-pile rugs and carpets, leather chairs, or the distinct texture of Mario Bellini’s 1972-designed ‘Le Bambole’ armchair for B&B Italia.
Model: Ashley Radjarame at IMG. Casting: Ikki Casting at The Art Board. Hair: Anna Cofone using Oribe. Make-up: Sandra Cooke using Byredo. Interiors: Olly Mason. Set build: London Art Makers. Photography assistant: Arthur Jung. Fashion assistants: Kris Bergfeldt, Samela Gjozi. Interiors assistant: Archie Thomson. Post-production: Retouch and Post.
A version of this story appears in the January 2024 Next Generation Issue of Wallpaper*, available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today!
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*. Having previously held roles at 10, 10 Men and AnOther magazines, he joined the team in 2022. His work has a particular focus on the moments where fashion and style intersect with other creative disciplines – among them art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and profiling the industry’s leading figures and brands.
-
This watch heals itself: is Regenerative Carbon the future of watchmaking?
ID Genève and CompPair reveal the first self-healing watch, using Regenerative Carbon
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Dolce & Gabbana continues its new chapter with a London space devoted to beauty
Dolce & Gabbana opens a new beauty corner inside its lavish Old Bond Street store
By Hannah Tindle Published
-
Inside John Lobb’s timelessly elegant New York flagship, a trove for shoe lovers
John Lobb opens its 700 Madison Avenue store, a walnut wood-clad space filled with sophisticated footwear for any occasion or terrain
By Tianna Williams Published