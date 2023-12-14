The Resort 2024 collections are all about the pleasures of touch

Sumptuous materials, unexpected textures, the feel of clothing on the skin: the Resort 2024 season, which heralds the arrival of a new year in fashion, is all about the pleasure of touch.

As seen in the January Next Generation Issue of Wallpaper*, Paris-based photographer Matthieu Delbreuve unites with Wallpaper* fashion and style director Jason Hughes to capture the material pleasures of the season.

Material pleasures: Resort 2024 reach-out-and-touch womenswear

Dress, £1,690; tights, £390, both by Burberry ‘Maralunga’ armchair, price on request, by Vico Magistretti, for Cassina, from Monument Store. ‘Soft Dreams Lux’ rug in Light Grey, price on request, by Ege Carpets (Image credit: Photography by Matthieu Delbreuve, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Like the coated knitwear of Pieter Mulier at Alaïa – a potently desirable mix of the slick and soft – or an extraordinary sequinned dress from Maison Margiela, whereby each pailette is actually made from rubber, a trick for both hand and eye.

Elsewhere, an opulent melange of textures: shimmering monogram chainmail from Gucci (originally shown in an extravagant show in Seoul), soft knitted herringbone by Daniel Lee at Burberry, or billowing faux furs from Givenchy, Victoria Beckham and Jil Sander by Lucie and Luke Meier.

And, backdropping it all, the textures of home: swathes of high-pile rugs and carpets, leather chairs, or the distinct texture of Mario Bellini’s 1972-designed ‘Le Bambole’ armchair for B&B Italia.

Coat, £3,950, by Celine by Hedi Slimane. Shoes, price on request, by Alaïa. Bodysuit, £195; tights, £30, both by Wolford (Image credit: Photography by Matthieu Delbreuve, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Jacket, £2,410; belt, £565; tights, £190, all by Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello. ‘Soft Dreams Lux’ rug in Beige, price on request, by Ege Carpets (Image credit: Photography by Matthieu Delbreuve, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Dress, price on request, by Maison Margiela ‘Bonaparte’ chair, from £4,160, by Eileen Gray, for Aram Designs, from Aram. ‘Deep Pile Merino’ rug, £13,037, by The Rug Company (Image credit: Photography by Matthieu Delbreuve, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Coat, £1,290; coat (underneath), £1,590; dress, price on request, all by Victoria Beckham ‘Deep Pile Merino’ rug, £13,037, by The Rug Company (Image credit: Photography by Matthieu Delbreuve, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Top, price on request; skirt, £1,690; leggings, £2,580; belt, £670; gloves, £610; shoes, £990, all by Alaïa. ‘Soft Dreams Lux’ rug in Beige, price on request, by Ege Carpets (Image credit: Photography by Matthieu Delbreuve, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Coat, £12,500; tights, £210, both by Prada. Gloves, £610; shoes £990, both by Alaïa (Image credit: Photography by Matthieu Delbreuve, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Top, £1,853; top (underneath), £890; skirt, £1,020, all by Gucci. ‘Soft Dreams Lux’ rug in White, price on request, by Ege Carpets (Image credit: Photography by Matthieu Delbreuve, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Jacket, price on request; roll-neck, £995, both by Ferragamo. Sunglasses, £425, by Bottega Veneta. Gloves, £610, by Alaïa. ‘Deep Pile Merino’ rug, £13,037, by The Rug Company (Image credit: Photography by Matthieu Delbreuve, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Shirt, £3,000, by Miu Miu. Tights, £30, by Wolford. ‘Bibendum’ chair, from £3,500, by Eileen Gray, for Aram Designs, from Aram. ‘Soft Dreams Lux’ rug in Beige, price on request, by Ege Carpets (Image credit: Photography by Matthieu Delbreuve, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Coat, £7,600, by Givenchy. Shoes, price on request, by Alaïa. Tights, £30, by Wolford. ‘Le Bambole’ armchair, from £4,075, by Mario Bellini, for B&B Italia, from Aram. ‘Soft Dreams Lux’ rug in Plum, price on request, by Ege Carpets (Image credit: Photography by Matthieu Delbreuve, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Jacket, price on request; top, £1,040, both by Tod’s (Image credit: Photography by Matthieu Delbreuve, fashion by Jason Hughes)

