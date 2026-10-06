Victoria Beckham on the creative process behind her new lipstick line

Victoria Beckham’s beauty signatures are instantly recognisable: slicked-back hair and, above all, that smoky eye. But after decades in the public eye, it isn’t always the look she feels most comfortable in.

‘A smoky eye is my comfort zone,’ she says. ‘But there are moments that call for lipstick instead. A dinner party, an evening out, any moment where I want to feel pulled together without doing very much at all. The lipstick does that work for me.’

(Image credit: Victoria Beckham Beauty)

A lipstick that does the work of making you feel confident without much effort was the guiding principle behind Victoria Beckham Beauty’s latest beauty launch, the Rouge Victoria lipstick. Closely developed, like all VB Beauty products, by Beckham herself, Rouge Victoria is a range of six highly-pigmented reds with a demi-matte finish designed to last over an entire night. Although only six shades, the collection is designed to with an option that suits various skin tones and aesthetic styles from Coquelicot, a warm poppy shade, to House Red, a classic neutral pure red; Héritage, warm brick red tone; Velours, an earthy mahogany; Pinot, a classic crimson; Minuit, a deep wine.

Victoria Beckham Beauty 'Pinot' Rouge Victoria lipstick (Image credit: Victoria Beckham Beauty)

Beckham, whose work in beauty has always been inspired by fine art (including her recent collaboration with Phoebe Collings-James), says, ‘The discipline of the artistic practice, the precision of artists, carried into how I chose these colours. Every one of the six reds exists for a reason. That’s the perfect edit to me, not six reds, the six reds.’

Victoria Beckham Beauty's 'Minuit' Rouge Victoria lipstick (Image credit: Victoria Beckham Beauty)

Beckham, whose work in beauty has always been inspired by fine art (including her recent collaboration with Phoebe Collings-James) ‘the discipline of it, the precision’ of artists ‘carried into how I chose these colours. Every one of the six reds exists for a reason.'

Victoria Beckham Beauty 'Pinot' Rouge Victoria lipstick (Image credit: Victoria Beckham Beauty Rouge Victoria Pinot)

When asked which shade is her own, Beckham says House Red is her go-to and the most personal shade in the collection. ’It reminds me of a glass of Burgundy,’ she says exuberantly. ‘I keep the rest of my makeup very clean and simple so the lipstick does the talking, and I pair it with my Lip Definer. It lasts me all day or night.’

(Image credit: Victoria Beckham Beauty)

Beyond its colours, the lipsticks are formulated with a plant-derived biodegradable gel, that acts a microplastic-free alternative to ingredients that traditionally give lipsticks an easy glide and long-lasting stay on the lips. They also contain pomegranate extract to soften the lips and help prevent premature ageing.

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For Beckham, who is known for never releasing a product until she deems it perfect, the lipstick earned its place in the VB Beauty family because it ‘gives bold colour without sacrificing comfort, and that balance took time.’

Shop the collection at victoriabeckhambeauty.com