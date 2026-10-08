Victoria Beckham has added another string to her bow. The fashion designer, founder of the eponymous fashion label and beauty brand, has now ventured into the world of homeware, unveiling her debut collection with Westwing (which will be available to purchase from 12 October).

Discover Victoria Beckham's debut homeware collection

(Image credit: Courtesy of Westwing)

Like her runway designs, the collection is minimal and chic, featuring tableware, textiles, and decorative objects. Beckham was inspired by the idea of designing ‘fashion for the table ’ and creating a striking tablescape that balances elegance with informal dining.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Westwing)

The collection aims to elevate everyday gatherings. ‘Home is where some of life's most meaningful moments happen, and this collaboration felt like a natural way to explore that world through the same lens of design, craftsmanship, and attention to detail that defines everything we do as a brand,’ says Beckham.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Westwing)

The Arts and Crafts movement in 19th century Britain inspired the designs. Silver, deep green and whites define the palette, while hammered finishes and simple silhouettes bring the collection together. Beckham also wanted to include elements of her ready-to-wear and accessories collections; eagle-eyed users may spot chain motifs and shell detailing on the pieces that channel the runway.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Westwing)

For German homeware brand Westwing, the collaboration continues to expand its presence in the UK after the launch of its business in the country earlier this year.

‘Partnering with Victoria Beckham is a defining moment for Westwing,' says CEO Andreas Hoerning. 'Her unmistakable aesthetic has shaped contemporary fashion for years, and we are proud to bring that same vision into the world of Beautiful Living. This Collection creates a natural dialogue between fashion and interiors, offering design lovers a new way to express their personal style at home’

The Westwing x Victoria Beckham Collection will be available exclusively at Westwing from 12 October 2026 online and in all Westwing stores westwing.co.uk

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(Image credit: Courtesy of Westwing)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Westwing)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Westwing)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Westwing)