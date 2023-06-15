Watch a trippy new film by Luca Guadagnino and Jonathan Anderson for Loewe
Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino unites with Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson on a new film, previewing the house’s S/S 2024 menswear collection that will be shown next week in Paris
Earlier in 2023, it was announced that British designer Jonathan Anderson – creative director of Loewe alongside his eponymous label JW Anderson – would unite with Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino (a former Wallpaper* Design Awards Judge, and behind Bones and All; Call Me by Your Name; A Bigger Splash) on costumes for the latter’s next movie. Titled Queer and starring Daniel Craig, it is an adaption of Beat author William S Burroughs’ 1950s-penned novel of the same name, which began filming in April.
Released today (15 June 2023), ahead of the movie and in anticipation of Anderson’s menswear show for Loewe, to be held on Saturday 24 June in Paris, is a short film from the pair that previews the S/S 2024 collection. Titled I Dreamt of Loewe, the film is set in the David Zwirner New York gallery amid pieces from the Franz West exhibition ‘Echolalia’, which ran earlier this year (9 March – 15 April) and featured the Austrian artist’s colourful rock-like sculptures.
Luca Guadagnino and Jonathan Anderson unite on Loewe film
Across its two-minute runtime, the collaborative film features models Andrea Isidori, Elliott McDean, Malick Anderson, Bruno Krahl and Adrians Smats, who find themselves in a psychedelic trance among West’s works. It begins with Isidori falling asleep on a sofa before waking up nude, and the model experiences visions of the rest of the cast dressed in the S/S 2024 runway collection, which includes (at a brief glance) contrast-collar shirting, polo-neck sweater, wide-leg trousers and jeans, crossover cardigans and an array of crystal-adorned sunglasses.
’The hallucinogenic vision reaches a bass-thumping crescendo; transfixed by the sculptures and dressed in the new S/S 2024 runway collection, [the models’] uncanny poses highlight the season’s elongated silhouettes, tactile fabrications and crystal-embellished sunglasses,’ says Loewe of the film, which can be watched below.
The S/S 2024 men’s runway show will take place at 12pm CET on 24 June, 2023 in Paris, and can be live-streamed on loewe.com
Stay tuned to Wallpaper.com for more from Men’s Fashion Week S/S 2024.
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*. Having previously held roles at 10, 10 Men and AnOther magazines, he joined the team in 2022. His work has a particular focus on the moments where fashion and style intersect with other creative disciplines – among them art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and profiling the industry’s leading figures and brands.
