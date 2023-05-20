Men’s Fashion Week S/S 2024 begins next month with shows taking place in London, Florence, Milan and Paris across June (there will even be a brief pit-stop in Berlin, where Saint Laurent will show its latest menswear collection in a one-off show on 12 June). As ever, expect an amalgam of established houses and rising names, alongside city swaps, blockbuster happenings, and designer debuts – including the first collection from Pharrell Williams at Louis Vuitton, where the polymathic musician was made menswear creative director earlier this year.

Here, in an ongoing round-up, is everything Wallpaper* knows about Men’s Fashion Week S/S 2024 so far.

Men’s Fashion Week S/S 2024: what to expect

London Fashion Week (9 – 12 June 2023)

The June edition of London Fashion Week – which traditionally comprised only menswear shows, though is now co-ed – is operating on a reduced schedule, with just a handful of events scattered over the weekend. Among them are presentations from Saul Nash (winner of the 2022 International Woolmark Prize), resortwear label SMR Days, and Qasimi, which will show alongside designers from its ‘Qasimi Rising’ talent incubator. Alongside, there will be shows from the fashion departments of Westminster University, Ravensbourne University, and the University of East London, and events including the launch of Browns’ collaboration with Crenshaw Skate Club, a pub quiz celebrating 30 years of the British Fashion Council’s Newgen scheme, and a panel talk on the future of men’s fashion.

Pitti Uomo (12 – 15 June 2023)

Eli Russell Linnetz of ERL, who will be one of the guest designers at this season’s Pitti Uomo (Image credit: Courtesy of Pitti Immagine Uomo/ERL)

The headline act at this year’s Pitti Uomo – the historic menswear fair which takes place each season in Florence – is Italian house Fendi, which will show its S/S 2024 menswear collection as one of this season’s guest designers (previous headliners have included houses Givenchy, Jil Sander and Valentino and designers Raf Simons, Grace Wales Bonner, and Martine Rose, among others). Silvia Venturini Fendi has chosen the recently opened Fendi Factory in the rolling hills of Capannuccia, just outside of Florence, to present the collection in a special runway show on 15 June. The other guest designer this season is Eli Russell Linnetz of Venice Beach-based label ERL, who will show his latest collection at the fair, alongside a ‘special project to portray his crossover vision among fashion, design, and lifestyle’ (it will also take place on 15 June). Elsewhere, over 800 brands will present as part of the event, including Fila, Sunspel, Rains, Giuseppe Zanotti, Carharrt and more.

Milan Fashion Week Men’s (16 – 19 June 2023)

JW Anderson’s A/W 2023 menswear collection. The brand will continue to show at Milan Fashion Week Men’s this season (Image credit: Courtesy of JW Anderson)

Milan Fashion Week will begin with a dedicated menswear show from Valentino, set to take place on the afternoon of 16 June. Titled ‘The Narratives Menswear’ show and held at the Università degli Studi di Milano Statale, it breaks with the house’s co-ed shows of recent seasons held in Paris – a dedication, creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli says, to house founder Valentino Garavani, who showed his first menswear collection in 1985 in Milan. Elsewhere, Ralph Lauren Purple Label will return to the schedule, Margherita Missoni’s new Maccapani brand will debut, and British labels JW Anderson and Charles Jeffrey Loverboy will also continue to show in the city having decamped to Milan in recent seasons. The week will also feature the usual slew of high-profile names which continue to define the city‘s menswear offering, including Prada, Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, Emporio Armani, Giorgio Armani, Tod’s, Missoni, and Zegna, the latter closing proceedings on the afternoon of 19 June.

Paris Fashion Week Men’s (20 – 25 June 2023)

Pharrell Williams will show his first collection as creative director of Louis Vuitton menswear (Image credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton)

The schedule is yet to be announced for the latest edition of Paris Fashion Week Men’s by organisers Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, though no doubt all eyes will be on Louis Vuitton, whereby recently installed Pharrell Williams will present his debut collection for the house (Williams’ vision remains so far under wraps). Elsewhere, expect the usual Parisian stalwarts – Dior, Loewe, Hermès, and Givenchy among them – alongside the growing roster of emerging labels, from home and abroad, who are choosing to show in the city synonymous with style.

Stay tuned for more from Men’s Fashion Week S/S 2024.