Saint Laurent takes over modernist masterpiece Neue Nationalgalerie to show latest menswear collection
At Ludwig van der Rohe’s final major building project in Berlin, Anthony Vaccarello showed an extraordinary Saint Laurent menswear collection of rigour, clarity and focus
Berlin’s contemporary art museum Neue Nationalgalerie – defined by its glass-and-steel pavilion that hovers above the vast below-ground space where most of the art is held – was one of Ludwig van der Rohe’s final projects, first opened in 1968. Yesterday evening (12 June 2023), in a continuing world tour of his menswear collections for the house, Anthony Vaccarello of Saint Laurent took over the gallery to host his Spring/Summer 2024 men’s collection (previous shows have taken place in Morocco and Los Angeles, as well as Paris last season).
The clarity of its design – since renovated by David Chipperfield Architects in a six-year process that culminated in 2021 – reflects Vaccarello’s ongoing desire to distill and perfect his own menswear codes. At his previous menswear show, the designer noted that the O-shaped set in the newly opened Bourse de Commerce – Pinault Collection gallery in Paris was ‘a symbol of perfection and purity of execution... a recurring, pertinent thread at Saint Laurent.’ At the time, he described the collection as one of ‘ultra-focus’, a continuing exploration of silhouette; namely, the juxtaposition of sharply drawn tailoring and something more louche and diaphanous, which he accounted to the growing synergy between his mens- and womenswear collections.
Saint Laurent S/S 2024 menswear at Berlin’s Neue Nationalgalerie
Amid the Neue Nationalgalerie’s upper pavilion, here swathed with vast curtains that alluded to a sense of performance (‘dark curtains and smooth surfaces create a dialogue with the building's distinctive grid frame’, said the house), Vaccarello continued to blur the lines of gender in a collection titled ‘Each Man Kills the Things He Loves’. ‘Ideas examined in recent Saint Laurent collections are reprised and developed,’ read the collection notes. ‘Foremost a free interplay between elements considered masculine and feminine. Echoes of the house’s last womenswear presentation emerge in new configurations.’
One such look was a series of plunging scoop-neck satin tank tops worn beneath a broad-shouldered tailored jacket. In the womenswear show, a similar combination had been teamed with a skirt for a suggestion of both sensuality and power; here, Vaccarello teamed them with a narrow high-waist cigarette trouser. ‘It all starts with this gesture,’ said the house at the time of distinct padded shoulders, a silhouette which continued in the menswear collection, including a slew of broad tuxedo-style eveningwear (crisp white shirting and bow ties beneath) and trench coats sliced along the back and amplified at the shoulder.
Elsewhere, the house noted an ‘unexpected lightness’ – trailing mousseline and silk shirting wrapped elegantly around the neck or crisscrossed the body, while asymmetric one-shouldered tops fell away into a train of fabric below. Leopard prints and polka dots recalled some of Yves Saint Laurent’s most memorable collections, a reflection of the house founder’s innate understanding of sensuality and desire.
The collection came with an accompanying printed publication about the Neue Nationalgalerie, which would be Mies Van der Rohe’s only post-Second World War building – it was constructed between 1965 and 1968 – and is largely considered a masterpiece of modernist design. In it, Saint Laurent describes the architect’s ‘distillation of building elements into an essential language’. It is an apt parallel to Vaccarello’s own pursuit of rigour and clarity in both his mens- and womenswear collections; the search for an essential language of Saint Laurent.
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*. Having previously held roles at 10, 10 Men and AnOther magazines, he joined the team in 2022. His work has a particular focus on the moments where fashion and style intersect with other creative disciplines – among them art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and profiling the industry’s leading figures and brands.
-
Ikea’s Space10 launches ‘Couch in an Envelope’
‘Couch in an Envelope’ is the latest speculative design project by Ikea research lab Space10, in collaboration with designers Panter&Tourron
By Rosa Bertoli • Published
-
Sustainable architecture: innovative and inspiring building design
This is sustainable architecture at its best: from amazing abodes to centres of care and hard-working offices, these buildings not only look good but also do good
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Valouran launches in the global property scene in search of timeless elegance
Alex Michelin and Matthew Robertson launch Valouran, a pioneering global property expert, set to lead by design
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Paris Fashion Week S/S 2023: Chanel to Miu Miu
Rounding out fashion month for another season, Paris Fashion Week S/S 2023 arrived as energised as ever. Here are the Wallpaper* highlights, spanning historic houses and runway debuts
By Jack Moss • Last updated
-
A night with Catherine Deneuve: Saint Laurent to celebrate the actress’ career in Venice
Open to the public, ‘Une nuit avec Deneuve’ at Palazzo Grassi (6 September 2022) sees Anthony Vaccarello of Saint Laurent celebrate Catherine Deneuve with a special screening of her seminal films – in the presence of the actress herself
By Jack Moss • Last updated
-
Best women’s beachwear for turning up the heat
Celine, Saint Laurent, Chanel, Fendi and Lanvin serve up scintillating ensembles for a scorching summer break
By Laura Hawkins • Last updated
-
Surf's up: ride out the summer in style
How to avoid a style wipeout this September? Opt for surf style-inspired separates and oceanic accessories by Saint Laurent, Saturdays NYC, Aries and more
By Laura Hawkins • Last updated
-
Handbag brands: how to invest in a classic this autumn
Handbag designers propose streamlined shapes which are proportioned to perfection
By Laura Hawkins • Last updated
-
How to embrace the ostentation of Roaring Twenties fashion
Rip up your reductionist rule book. Prada, Saint Laurent, Salvatore Ferragamo and Pucci all propose exuberant pieces for Roaring Twenties fashion
By Laura Hawkins • Last updated
-
Basket bags: weave style magic this summer
Among summery accessories, there’s nothing like a simple basket bag to put us in a sunny, carefree mood. Here are our favourites.
By Laura Hawkins • Last updated
-
Summer party dresses: up your glamour game
How to navigate ocassion wear in a heatwave? These party dresses will dial up the drama
By Laura Hawkins • Last updated