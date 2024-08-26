Sir David Chipperfield collaborates with Tsatsas on a wallet that’s ‘a piece of architecture in miniature’

‘A piece of architecture in miniature,’ is how the founders of German leather brand Tsatsas, Esther and Dimitrios Tsatsas, describe CARD-CASE, a new wallet design created in collaboration with seminal British architect Sir David Chipperfield.

Indeed, the sleek, geometric design – which folds outwards on a metal rivet to reveal an interior space for notes and bank cards – reflects the feeling of minimalist restraint at the heart of Chipperfield’s architectural oeuvre. ‘Simplicity and functionality are not easy to achieve,’ he tells Wallpaper* of the project, which marks the third chapter of an ongoing collaboration. ‘Despite the persistent effort required, we look back fondly on this project... Tsatsas’ dedication to craft and design sets a fine example.’

Sir David Chipperfield x Tsatsas: CARD-CASE

(Image credit: Courtesy of Tsatsas)

Esther and Dimitrios Tsatsas first met Chipperfield in 2017, having founded the eponymous Tsatsas in 2012 in Frankfurt (leatherwork runs in the family; Dimitros Tsatsas’ family has run a leather studio in Offenbach/Main for over 40 years). ’The three of us share a dedication to detail, whether it be in architecture or bag design,’ say the husband-and-wife duo of the common ground between them and Chipperfield, whose projects include the recent renovation of Germany’s Neue Nationalgalerie. ‘We share the same appreciation for the deep significance of craftsmanship and quality in all components of a project and product.’

In 2020, SUIT-CASE was born, a minimalist travel case Chipperfield designed alongside Tsatsas to fulfil his personal travel needs. ‘I have spent most of my life travelling. Instead of complaining that every bag I buy does not work, it has been an opportunity to design a bag that suits my lifestyle,’ he said at the time of the case, which is designed to carry a suit without creasing. In 2022, the CASE COLLECTION followed, comprising a series of travel cases, including a glasses case, document wallet and pencil case, each in the architect’s reduced, minimalist style.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Tsatsas)

The latest addition is CARD-CASE, which, like the previous chapters has been rigorously tested and refined by Chipperfield and Tsatsas in the former’s Berlin offices. ’The leather material, an understated design and a smart structure were key elements for CARD-CASE,’ say Esther and Dimitrios Tsatsas. ’Offering enough space for your cards, notes and receipts, while remaining as compact and slim as possible, was critical to its design.’

Released today (26 August 2024), CARD-CASE offers a sleek solution for the wallet-averse, slipping discreetly into a pocket or handbag (all the better slid into one of Chipperfield’s previous designs for Tsatsas, which remain on sale). It adds to Tsatsas’ growing roster of leather goods, which span handbags, travel cases and accessories, which were celebrated in a 2022 exhibition at the Deutsches Ledermuseum in Offenbach.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Tsatsas)

’We have always tried to design our bags with a constructive eye,’ say the pair. ’It is about how each individual element comes together: a base, handles, two gussets at the side - how can you join them? In many aspects designing a bag, making patterns and prototypes is the same as architecture – dealing with form and space, with the user and their environment.’

The Sir David Chipperfield x Tsatsas CARD-CASE is available at selected international retailers and at Tsatsas’ website.

tsatsas.com