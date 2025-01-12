Wallpaper* Design Awards 2025: Loewe’s beaded vegetables are our best in show
At Loewe, Jonathan Anderson’s extraordinary caviar-beaded vegetables won ‘Best Produce’ as part of the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2025
Sticks of green asparagus, verdant lettuce leaves, little round radishes: Loewe’s A/W 2024 womenswear collection featured a veritable cornucopia of produce, reimagined in cloth and intricately decorated with thousands of tiny, hand-stitched caviar beads.
Of these pieces designer Jonathan Anderson said it was about taking the familiar out of context, in part inspired by Albert York’s ‘small but intense’ Edenic landscapes and floral still-lifes which decorated the Paris show space in a rare exhibition of the American painter’s work. Little-known but collected by figures like Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Anderson imagined these bucolic scenes of nature trapped away in luxurious Upper East Side apartments.
Wallpaper* Design Awards 2025: Loewe’s beaded vegetables
It set the stage for a collection that Anderson said turned the ‘tropes of class and wealth on their head’, riffing on markers of wealth, from Etonian morning suits to prints inspired by 18th-century ceramics. Caviar beading – a craft associated with the historical art of haute culture dressmaking – featured throughout, across heavy biker boots, slouchy handbags, or harem-style pants.
These pieces spoke of a throughline of Anderson’s recent collections for Loewe, whereby painstaking craft has been translated into distinctly contemporary garments – whether beading or hand-painted feathers, or tiny shards of shells evocative of the inside of a jewellery box. Like the extraordinary beaded vegetables – which were the year’s most appetising accessory – the results are spectacular and surreal. ‘I like the idea of craft becoming something else,’ says Anderson.
Find all the Wallpaper* Design Awards winners in the February 2025 issue of Wallpaper*, available in print on newsstands from 9 January 2025, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today
Loewe
Loewe
Loewe
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*, joining the team in 2022. Having previously been the digital features editor at AnOther and digital editor at 10 and 10 Men magazines, he has also contributed to titles including i-D, Dazed, 10 Magazine, Mr Porter’s The Journal and more, while also featuring in Dazed: 32 Years Confused: The Covers, published by Rizzoli. He is particularly interested in the moments when fashion intersects with other creative disciplines – notably art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and reporting from international fashion weeks. Across his career, he has interviewed the fashion industry’s leading figures, including Rick Owens, Pieter Mulier, Jonathan Anderson, Grace Wales Bonner, Christian Lacroix, Kate Moss and Manolo Blahnik.
-
Incorp brings together the work of Sissel Tolaas and Panconesi in three unique fragrances
Collaborative fragrance project Incorp was founded by Kira Lillie, bringing together the work of artist Sissel Tolaas, jewellery designer Marco Panconesi and more
By Mary Cleary Published
-
CES 2025: a collection of this year’s conceptual tech and real-world innovations
Robots of every shape and size were on display at CES, some with more promise than others, along with new approaches to art, health and entertainment
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Discover Interni Venosta, the new furniture label where craft and beauty speak for themselves
Interni Venosta, the new furniture label of Emiliano Salci and Britt Moran, is a perfectly pitched celebration of craft, quality and nostalgia
By Hugo Macdonald Published
-
Inside Stone Island’s extraordinary laboratory for innovation in Ravarino, Italy
As part of the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2025, we pay homage to Stone Island’s enduring legacy of material innovation and rigorous experimentation with a visit to its cutting-edge Italian HQ
By Stuart Brumfitt Published
-
Wallpaper* Design Awards 2025: our fashion winners harness ‘the power of wow’
Our fashion award winners have all created collections that transcend the everyday, prizing experimentation, construction and high-minded design. Fashion features editor Jack Moss and fashion & creative director Jason Hughes take a closer look
By Jack Moss Published
-
Nostalgia and eclecticism meet in Resort 2025’s best looks, which are fit for a silent disco
Free-spirited Resort 2025 looks for letting go on the dancefloor or pounding the city streets to your very own soundtrack
By Jack Moss Published