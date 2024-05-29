At under two grams, Lindberg’s sunglasses are impossibly lightweight
Lindberg’s ‘Sun Titanium’ collection combines featherweight construction with the brand’s timeless Danish design philosophy, making them the easiest addition to your packing list this summer
When it comes to packing for a summer vacation, lightness should always be favoured. Lindberg’s titanium frames – a signature of the Danish brand, which is known for its meticulous approach to eyewear – make for a particularly featherweight addition to your carry-on, with several of their frames tipping the scales at under two grams.
Taken from Lindberg’s ‘Sun Titanium’ collection, this gently faceted riff on the aviator will prove the perfect travel companion: impossibly lightweight, they feature the screwless hinge which Paul-Jørn Lindberg (who founded the brand with son Henrik Lindberg) developed with Copenhagen-based architects Dissing + Weitling in the mid-1980s to solve the issue of screws having to be continually tightened and maintained. Each pair is completed with the finest quality UV-protective lenses (available in a variety of hues) and is crafted by Lindberg’s artisans in Denmark. The collection also includes plays on other classic eyewear styles – from Wayfarer to cat’s eye.
Featherweight division: Lindberg’s ‘Sun Titanium’ sunglasses
It is the kind of utilitarian Danish design which remains a cornerstone of Lindberg today. And, like much of the country’s design output – from furniture to textiles – functionality meets a sleek, timeless aesthetic, making for sunglasses which will accompany you on your travels again and again. For other tips of what to add to your carry on, visit Wallpaper’s definitive packing list and our guide to the best capacious travel bags.
Lindberg’s ‘Sun Titanium’ collection is available from Lindberg stockists worldwide, which can be discovered here. This includes the opticians at Harrods and Selfridges in London.
A version of this article appears in the June 2024 Travel Issue of Wallpaper*, available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today.
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*, joining the team in 2022. Having previously been the digital features editor at AnOther and digital editor at 10 and 10 Men magazines, he has also contributed to titles including i-D, Dazed, 10 Magazine, Mr Porter’s The Journal and more, while also featuring in Dazed: 32 Years Confused: The Covers, published by Rizzoli. He is particularly interested in the moments when fashion intersects with other creative disciplines – notably art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and reporting from international fashion weeks. Across his career, he has interviewed the fashion industry’s leading figures, including Rick Owens, Pieter Mulier, Jonathan Anderson, Grace Wales Bonner, Christian Lacroix, Kate Moss and Manolo Blahnik.
