At under two grams, Lindberg’s sunglasses are impossibly lightweight

When it comes to packing for a summer vacation, lightness should always be favoured. Lindberg’s titanium frames – a signature of the Danish brand, which is known for its meticulous approach to eyewear – make for a particularly featherweight addition to your carry-on, with several of their frames tipping the scales at under two grams.

Taken from Lindberg’s ‘Sun Titanium’ collection, this gently faceted riff on the aviator will prove the perfect travel companion: impossibly lightweight, they feature the screwless hinge which Paul-Jørn Lindberg (who founded the brand with son Henrik Lindberg) developed with Copenhagen-based architects Dissing + Weitling in the mid-1980s to solve the issue of screws having to be continually tightened and maintained. Each pair is completed with the finest quality UV-protective lenses (available in a variety of hues) and is crafted by Lindberg’s artisans in Denmark. The collection also includes plays on other classic eyewear styles – from Wayfarer to cat’s eye.

Featherweight division: Lindberg’s ‘Sun Titanium’ sunglasses

A close up of one of Lindberg’ (Image credit: Via @lindbergeyewear)

It is the kind of utilitarian Danish design which remains a cornerstone of Lindberg today. And, like much of the country’s design output – from furniture to textiles – functionality meets a sleek, timeless aesthetic, making for sunglasses which will accompany you on your travels again and again. For other tips of what to add to your carry on, visit Wallpaper’s definitive packing list and our guide to the best capacious travel bags.

Lindberg’s ‘Sun Titanium’ collection is available from Lindberg stockists worldwide, which can be discovered here. This includes the opticians at Harrods and Selfridges in London.

A version of this article appears in the June 2024 Travel Issue of Wallpaper*, available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today.