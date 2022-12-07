The definitive packing list for every trip

Our definitive packing list is here to make filling up your carry-on easy – whether preparing for a weekend at home with family or jetting off long-haul. With strategic guides to choosing a cabin bag, refreshing your wash bag and investing in travel tech, follow this guide to stay comfortable, fresh-faced and – most importantly – stress-free on your next journey.

Wallpaper* packing list: the carry on

Begin with the case: an update to your carry-on luggage will improve travel with immediate effect. An array of cabin-sized options are available – see our guide to the very best carry-on luggage – though you will be hard-pushed to beat Rimowa’s lightweight aluminium original ‘Cabin’ bag (opens in new tab), a design classic that has been compared to the Leica camera or Porsche 911. Other options include Away’s ‘The Carry-On Flex’ (opens in new tab), which can be expanded by over two inches in size for last-minute additions (make sure to pack using the brand’s modular ‘packing cubes’ (opens in new tab) for easy internal organisation), Globetrotter’s timeless ‘Centenary’ carry-on (opens in new tab), or for the more adventurous, the North Face ‘Basecamp’ duffle (opens in new tab) is surprisingly spacious (and easily crammed into an overhead locker). A luggage tag doubles as a stylish adornment: we are particularly keen on Celine’s take, in monogram Triomphe canvas and calfskin (opens in new tab), or Bottega Veneta’s hardy rubber version (opens in new tab), moulded to evoke the house’s intrecciato leather weave.

Alongside your carry-on, a simple tote provides perhaps the ultimate travel bag – select one with space enough for requisite duty-free purchases and onboard reading material (the latest issue of Wallpaper* (opens in new tab), naturally). The roomy Celine Cabas (opens in new tab), Loewe’s anagram ‘T Tote Bag’ (opens in new tab) and the JW Anderson ‘Belt Tote Bag’ (opens in new tab) in soft felt all make for effort-free travel companions. Inside, a travel wallet or pouch – our preference is the geometric Bao Bao Issey Miyake Prism Pouch Bag (opens in new tab), available in an array of colours – helps prevent rummaging for your passport come customs.

On-plane accessories should be kept simple. A large cashmere scarf will account for on-board temperature drops – Extreme Cashmere’s triangular ‘Witch’ scarf (opens in new tab) comes in an array of vivid colours and handily doubles as both a headscarf and wraparound top (a handy proposition should your hold luggage go missing). An eye mask remains essential for long-haul, or indeed early morning, flights – Prada’s Satin Travel Mask (opens in new tab) is typically sleek in design, arriving with its own matching black satin pouch for easy packing, while the silk Slip Sleep Mask (opens in new tab) (the cult brand rose to prominence with silk pillowcases to prevent hair breakage) will no doubt find itself on year-round rotation. Some swear by an extra pair of socks for on-board comfort – if so, you’ll be hard-pushed to find anything quite as luxurious as Brunello Cucinelli’s ribbed cashmere socks (opens in new tab) – though our personal essential accessory is the cap, a handy solution for post-flight hair or simply remaining incognito through arrivals.

All by Chanel. Originally featured in the March 2022 issue of Wallpaper* (Image credit: Photography by Joanna Wzorek)

Wallpaper* packing list: the wash bag

No getaway bag is complete without a range of beauty and grooming essentials. Costa Brazil’s travel kit (opens in new tab) is a compact collection of all the skin and body care you need on trips away, including a hydrating face cleanser, face serum, ‘Kaya’ anti-ageing face oil, body cream, and the ’Kaya Jungle’ firming body oil.



When it comes to oral care, remember to pack Marvis’ toothpaste travel set (opens in new tab)complete with a sleek black toothbrush, mini toothpaste and mouthwash. For hair, the folding comb from Buly 1803 (opens in new tab) is a sleek way to keep hair tame, while We Are Paradoxx's ‘Detox’ dry shampoo (opens in new tab) is a simply packaged but highly effective powder dry shampoo to combat greasiness. When you get to your destination, lather up with one of the mini shampoos and conditioners from Davines (opens in new tab), the natural Italian hair care company operating out of a sprawling farm complex in Parma.

To make sure you stay looking fresh throughout your journey, pack Hermès’ refillable lip balm (opens in new tab) and Horace’s anti-dark circle serum (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)to prevent tired eyes and puffiness.

Those who suffer from travel sickness should try Kloris' 24-hour release CBD patches (opens in new tab)which bypass your liver and digestive system for maximum effectiveness in combating nausea, relieving travel anxiety and relaxing tight muscles caused by sitting in one place for an extended amount of time. If you're worried about catching a cold, try Santa Maria Novella’s ‘Aceto Aromatico’ (opens in new tab) (or 'Vinegar of the Seven Thieves’), an ancient Italian remedy originally used during the plague epidemic between 1628 and 1631. Give it a sniff over the course of your travels to keep your sinuses clear and ward off germs.

Last but not least, ensure you keep smelling fresh with Celine’s travel perfumes (opens in new tab) in the house’s chic metal spray cases and Fussy natural deodorant (opens in new tab), which uses probiotics to effectively kill bacteria.

Vanity clutch by Salako and Issac Reina. Originally featured in the August 2015 issue of Wallpaper* (Image credit: Paul Zak)

Wallpaper* packing list: the tech case

Finally, don’t forget to pack your tech accessories (and requisite cables and charges). Headphones are a must and, while we’ve covered a range of earbuds, we recommend the ultra-compact Sony ‘LinkBuds S’ (opens in new tab) for travel, which are billed as the world’s smallest and lightest noise-cancelling headphones. If you prefer over-ear headphones, try Sony’s WH-1000XM5 (opens in new tab) which uses location-aware adaptive sound control to increase or decrease ambient noise depending on where you are. It also has a ‘speak-to-chat’ function that uses voice recognition to register your voice in conversation mode and stop music playing.

Nothing can short-circuit your journey quite like your phone dying. Ensure you never run out of battery with the Nomad ‘Base Station Pro’ wireless charger (opens in new tab), with a sleek black slab design and the capacity for charging three devices at once.

Invest in a luggage tag that is equally chic and convenient with the Hermès and Apple AirTag (opens in new tab). The elegant leather tag designed by Hermès contains Apple FindMy technology so that you can locate your luggage on your phone – wherever it ends up in the world.

And, of course, every travel bag needs an adaptor. We recommend the Pro USB worldwide adaptor from Skross (opens in new tab) which works in over 195 destinations and can power up to three devices at once.