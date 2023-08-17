American designer Willy Chavarria on his lifelong love of Dickies
Featured in the Wallpaper* USA 300, Willy Chavarria is part of America’s new wave of fashion designers. On the launch of his collaboration with Dickies, he talks utilitarian design, authenticity, and buying his first pair of Dickies at Kmart
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Uniforms and workwear have long been a fascination of California-born designer Willy Chavarria, who worked for stalwart American labels Joe Boxer, American Eagle and Ralph Lauren before beginning his much-acclaimed eponymous label in 2015. Part of the Wallpaper* USA 300, his distinct aesthetic sees him infuse his collections with references to his Mexican-American heritage and the melting pot of cultures he witnesses in his home city of New York.
A new collaboration, released this month, sees Chavarria unite with Dickies – perhaps the United States’ most well-known workwear brand – on a nine-piece capsule collection spanning work shirts, pants and jackets. The designs first featured as part of Chavarria’s S/S 2023 show, which was held at Manhattan’s 1628-founded Marble Collegiate Church and featured dramatic, ecclesiastical silhouettes fused with the designer’s signature oversized riffs on American streetwear.
Willy Chavarria x Dickies
‘I’ve known the wonderful Ann [Richardson], Dickies director of merchandising, for a long time now,’ Chavarria tells Wallpaper* of the roots of the collaboration. ‘We first worked together with my previous company, Palmer Trading [a Manhattan store and creative collective owned by Chavarria which focussed on America-made menswear] on a pair of Dickies jeans. Ann and I have been speaking about a Willy Chavarria x Dickies collection for some time and when I started thinking about the S/S 2023 collection it felt like the perfect time to bring the collaboration to life.‘
Chavarria, who grew up in Fresno, California, remembers buying a pair of Dickies trousers from his local Kmart as a teenager. ‘It’s a brand that I grew up with. I must have been around 12 or 13 when I bought my first pair,’ he says. ‘It’s very special to get to design a collection for a brand that I have grown up wearing and admiring. To me, the most elegant look will always be a clean, pressed pair of Dickies pants worn with a crisp white T-shirt.’
The pieces themselves see Chavarria ‘take the iconic Dickies styles and reinterpret them with a contemporary and artistic touch,‘ he explains. Pieces include long wide-leg tailored shorts and trousers which sit high on the waist, an oversized version of the classic Dickies short-sleeved work shirt, and a Harrington-style jacket. ’The collection first featured in the S/S 2023 collection, which was all about combining bold silhouettes, romantic tailoring and functionality,’ Chavarria describes.
As for what Chavarria thinks he shares with Dickies, he notes a joint ‘admiration for workwear and utilitarian design, inclusivity, functionality, craftsmanship and authenticity. All these elements have remained that the heart of the collaboration and the designs themselves.’
‘[This collection] is a great representation of how Dickies seeks to highlight our heritage, quality workwear products while also championing creative vision,’ adds Richardson. ‘We’re thrilled to work with a style icon like Willy Chavarria to create a collection that highlights our shared passions of authentic style and self-expression.’
The Willy Chavarria x Dickies exclusive capsule is available online at willychavarria.com and dickies.com, as well as in-store at Bergdorf Goodman.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*. Having previously held roles at 10, 10 Men and AnOther magazines, he joined the team in 2022. His work has a particular focus on the moments where fashion and style intersect with other creative disciplines – among them art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and profiling the industry’s leading figures and brands.
-
Bike-tyre maker Schwalbe’s HQ embraces sustainability through design
The new Schwalbe office building in Germany, featuring interiors designed by Archiproba Studios, champions contemporary sustainable architecture
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Hospital Rooms and Hauser & Wirth unite for a sensorial London exhibition and auction
Hospital Rooms and Hauser & Wirth are working together to raise money for arts and mental health charities
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Inside Venice Venice Hotel, ‘as far from a typical “art hotel” as possible‘
The oldest palazzo on the Grand Canal, the Venice Venice Hotel is launching an ambitious new expansion project
By Laura May Todd Published
-
Malin + Goetz cannabis candle celebrates the beauty brand’s roots, as latest store opens in Moynihan Train Hall, NYC
Malin + Goetz, the independent beauty brand and Wallpaper* USA 300 alumnus, is embracing new store openings and a cannabis candle collaboration with Brain Dead
By Pei-Ru Keh Published
-
How Tom Ford changed the beauty industry
As Tom Ford steps down from his eponymous beauty brand, we pay tribute to his contribution to the industry
By Mary Cleary Published
-
The designer behind Bode curates an exhibition on Shaker knitwear’s influence on American style
Emily Adams Bode Aujla of New York brand Bode curates ‘The Commercialisation of Shaker Knits’, an exhibition for the Shaker Museum which reflects the designer’s provenance-soaked approach
By Pei-Ru Keh Published
-
New York’s iconic Russian & Turkish Baths is where the city goes to ‘schvitz’
From gangsters to hipsters, artists to politicians, New York’s Russian & Turkish Baths continues to attract a colourful crowd with its basement banya
By Mary Cleary Last updated
-
Thom Browne’s whale-shaped bag is inspired by Moby Dick
Thom Browne’s playful new handbag arrives as part of a collection that looks towards Herman Melville’s timeless tale of adventure and revenge for inspiration
By Jack Moss Published
-
At home with Proenza Schouler founders Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez
Proenza Schouler’s Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, part of the Wallpaper* USA 300, talk creative process, current inspirations, and escaping to The Berkshires
By Tilly Macalister-Smith Published
-
Fashion meets food as Mytheresa and Flamingo Estate unite on Hamptons ‘inconvenience store’ and pop-up
Richard Christiansen of lifestyle brand Flamingo Estate – one of the Wallpaper* USA 300 – talks about collaborating with e-retailer Mytheresa on an auto body shop-themed pop-up in time for a Hamptons summer
By Jack Moss Published
-
This NY exhibition sees the Louis Vuitton trunk reinterpreted by 200 creatives
Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ sees the house’s iconic trunk reinterpreted by 200 global creatives, and has just arrived in the former home of Barneys New York
By Tilly Macalister-Smith Last updated