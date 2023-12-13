Inside John Lobb’s timelessly elegant New York flagship, a trove for shoe lovers
John Lobb opens its 700 Madison Avenue store, a walnut wood-clad space filled with sophisticated footwear for any occasion or terrain
The story of John Lobb begins with a journey: a trip from Cornwall to London, walked entirely on foot, by the eponymous founder. He would go on to be the bootmaker to the Prince of Wales and open his first boutique on Regent Street in 1866.
Now, 150 years on, the John Lobb journey continues with the opening of a relocated New York store, calling 700 Madison Avenue its latest home (previously, it was just down the same street). The New York flagship echoes the effortlessly chic hallmarks of the shoemaker and continues the expansion of its new store concept, which has already transformed outposts in Paris and Beverly Hills.
John Lobb opens at 700 Madison Avenue
Taking a step towards the contemporary, which is evident in the new outpost designed by French architecture studio Ciguë, John Lobb has continued to place craftsmanship in the heart of the store, with each space injected with a mood of timeless sophistication.
Walnut wood and matte metal are used throughout, finished with sculptures from Uruguayan artist Gonzalo Fonseca and sofas by French designer Christophe Delcourt. The various pieces emphasise the architectural design, providing a beautiful reintroduction to the city.
The new store concept debuted in Paris and Beverly Hills in 2021. The 700 Madison Avenue address doubles the size of the previous New York space, and also expands the bespoke services provided by the bootmaker.
Upon entering, concierges welcome those who seek to repair or restore a pair of cherished shoes, while customers wishing to be creative and have unique shoes crafted may be inspired by various draws, revealing a capsule of leather samples, colour charts, soles, and different metals.
John Lobb offers a bespoke service in its private salon, which involves measurement sessions. Interiors featuring handcrafted hornbeam wood and fine leather emphasise the traditional skills of a cobbler's distinguished craft.
To celebrate the opening of the flagship, John Lobb has released a boot exclusive to the New York store. ‘Peak’ is a Norwegian-welted robust lace-up ankle boot, a John Lobb take on the classic working boot, available in two shades of soft nubuck.
John Lobb New York is open now at 700 Madison Avenue
Tianna Williams is the Editorial Executive at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, Williams taught scuba diving for three years before heading into journalism. Previously she has been involved covering social media and editorial for BBC Wales, Ford UK, SurfGirl Magazine, and Parisian Vibe, while also completing an MA in Magazine Journalism at Cardiff University. Her work covers writing across varying content pillars for Wallpaper*.
