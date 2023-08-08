Christophe Delcourt’s new furniture for Avenue Road puts wood front and centre

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

French designer Christophe Delcourt was asked to completely rearrange Avenue Road's Miami residence to launch his ‘Woodlane’ collection with the boutique furniture producer. Introducing designs from the new offering but also from his pre-existing catalogue of meticulously crafted high-end furniture to almost every room, Delcourt was able to present a singular vision.

The organic contours and roughly hewn textures of his sculptural pieces are juxtaposed with the clean lines of Avenue Road’s pristine art deco residence. A keen sense of sophistication and restraint ties the showcase together, providing potential clients with the ability to imagine how these limited-edition furnishings could be placed within their own homes. Such an experiential display makes sense for the niche luxury market that both Avenue Road and Delcourt have long cultivated.

Christophe Delcourt in Miami: Avenue Road takeover

(Image credit: Eric Petscheck)

This intervention is a testament to Delcourt’s partnership with Avenue Road’s co-founder Stephan Weishaupt, which, dating back 15 years, is almost as old as the company itself. The two have a shared passion for artisanal excellence and quality production.

'Christophe’s work stands for authenticity, craft, and humility, values that are intrinsic to our brand,' says Weishaupt. 'Celebrating the “Woodlane” exhibition was an opportunity to highlight his work in an immersive way that we haven’t done with any other talents.'

(Image credit: Eric Petscheck)

With the designer having curated Avenue Road’s former Miami showroom in the past, this latest collaboration is the first time he’s been given free rein to transform an entire home. 'I had carte blanche over the totality of the space, the totality of the house,' says Delcourt. 'So effectively, it’s a work that shows how the materials, the forms, and colours resonate together.'

For this showcase, he also selected complementary lighting, accessories, and even artworks from Avenue Road’s full product range and Weishaupt's own collection.

(Image credit: Eric Petscheck)

Comprising sofas, tables, chairs, and credenzas, the “Woodlane” series marks an evolution in Delcourt's three decades of practice and career-defying use of wood. Demonstrating a freer approach to form than in his previous 200 or so designs, the new pieces are more rounded and holistic. The ‘NIN‘ table incorporates a base inspired by the growth structure of tree trunks. 'It’s an homage to these essential plants,' Delcourt explains. 'There’s only so much you can do with a tabletop, and so the base provides a lot more to play and experiment with.'

(Image credit: Eric Petscheck)

Reflecting his undying commitment to only using solid woods responsibly sourced from French forests, the pieces also demonstrate the best in French craftsmanship. On view in the home’s dining room, the ‘AFA’ console demonstrates vastly different ways of treating a single type of wood, in this case oak. While the top of the cabinet features a smooth, gouged-brushed surface, other components have been embellished with a hand-chiselled pattern. ‘In 2023, Christophe is still able to elevate a material that is otherwise perceived as common to one that is precious,' Weishaupt notes.

(Image credit: Eric Petscheck)

Delcourt’s aim has always been to create furniture that’s a hit today and an heirloom tomorrow. Though his aesthetic has changed over time, his cumulative offering of older and more recently introduced furnishings can be mixed and matched. With a decades-old kitchen table on full display within Avenue Road’s Miami residence, this approach seems to work.

The designer is less concerned with trends and only introduces new concepts or removes old designs from his catalogue when it feels right. Central to his work is the idea that well-made furniture can withstand the test of time and eventually get passed down, which is perhaps the more sustainable type of sustainability.

christophedelcourt.com

avenue-road.com