Kohler plunges into the world of wellness with an ice bath for your home

After more than 150 years in business, Kohler is taking the plunge into the world of wellness. The American brand, best known for its design-led fixtures and fittings for the bathroom and kitchen, is also renowned for its collaborations. Recent projects have included a bathroom collection with artist Daniel Arsham and an ongoing partnership with design polymath Samuel Ross. Now, Kohler has teamed up with luxury social wellness club Remedy Place to release its first-ever ice bath.

According to Katie Stevens, Kohler’s general manager of wellness products, an ice bath was a natural step forward in the brand’s offerings. ‘Health and wellness are more important to consumers now than ever,’ she explains. ‘Self-care has always been quintessential to [what] we deliver, so it was only logical for us to build upon that natural synergy by expanding into wellness products.’

Kohler and Remedy Place collaborate on an ice bath for cold plunges in the home

Although the practice extends back to the late 18th century, cold plunges have been making a splash across headlines of late. As Dr Jonathan Leary – the founder and CEO of Remedy Place – explains, the health benefits of exposure to icy water are more than just a fad. The effect can stimulate the circulatory system, boost blood flow, reduce inflammation and speed up muscle recovery in the process, whilst the surge of endorphins and dopamine can also provide mood and energy boosts.

‘The most important benefit of ice baths is the way they empower you to take control of your health,’ says Dr Leary, whom Kohler has now onboarded as its lead self-care advisor. ‘This isn’t just about surviving the cold; it’s about thriving in it. Every time you step into the tub, you’re choosing to challenge yourself, to grow, and to become the best version of yourself.’

The Kohler x Remedy Place Ice Bath was developed after more than a decade spent ‘researching, testing, and collaborating’ with like-minded partners. ‘Kohler brought their expertise in manufacturing to create a product that not only performs at the highest level but also enhances any space it’s placed in,’ adds Dr Leary.

Intuitiveness was a top priority when designing the bath, which can hold up to 95 gallons of water as cold as under four degrees Celsius. ‘We’ve developed the ice bath to be effortless and straightforward to use,’ says Katie Stevens. ‘The process of ice bathing can be somewhat shocking to the system – especially for those new to it. So our focus has been on the small, but meaningful, details to make the process easier.’

With three locations opened – two in New York City and one in Los Angeles’ West Hollywood neighbourhood – Remedy Place aims to deliver a multisensory wellness experience, a philosophy that also informed the bath’s design. ‘We believe self-care should be a beautiful experience,’ Dr Leary shares. ‘Keeping that in mind, along with our club’s minimalistic and sophisticated aesthetic, we wanted to carry this design ethos into the tub as well.’

As such, the basin’s ergonomic profile allows bathers to sit upright or gently reclined on a cushioned headrest; built-in hand grooves provide a secure grip as you move in and out of the bath. Meanwhile, an accompanying timer and breath-light aid will help track your sessions and provide calming guidance, respectively.

In addition, beginners can also take advantage of coaching sessions with Dr Leary through Kohler’s ‘Konnect’ app. On the maintenance front, the Kohler x Remedy Place Ice Bath offers exceptional hygiene with an integrated water management system and a UV sanitisation feature, which will keep the water inside fresher for longer.

Compatible with both indoor and outdoor environments, the minimalist structure uses premier materials such as an Avonite Flex bath and Outdoor Luxury HPL surround. Meanwhile, a halo of dimmable, and elegant, ambient light sits toward the base of the bath.

The Kohler x Remedy Place Ice Bath is available for pre-order now and it will officially launch in the spring of 2025. In the meantime, the bath will make its debut at the 18th Annual Global Wellness Summit which is held from 4-7 November 2024 in St Andrews, Scotland, and also a month later at Design Miami (4-8 December 2024).

Stevens says there’s more to come from Kohler’s journey into wellness. Earlier this year, the brand completed its acquisition of Klafs, the European market leader in traditional saunas. ‘We are excited to bring the Klafs portfolio to the United States market this year,’ she says. ‘We are also drawing on our research to drive our innovation work in the wellness space.’

