Remedy Place New York is part social club, part high-tech wellness hub
Remedy Place opens its first New York outlet with ice bath classes, infrared saunas, hyperbaric oxygen chambers, and more
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Self-care might often present itself as a solitary pursuit, but an innovative club concept known as Remedy Place is on the path to making your wellness practice a platform for socialising as well. Following a Los Angeles location, Remedy Place New York is newly open.
Founded in 2019 by Dr Jonathan Leary, a globally renowned concierge doctor whose dynamic private practice has seen to the needs of the world’s elite, Remedy Place brings together ancient practices, alternative medicine and cutting-edge technology to offer a holistic approach to self and preventative care.
A large emphasis has been put on making the experience social too, with good reason. Dr Leary believes that you can enhance your health through sharing experiences with others and by deepening human connections.
‘In my prior concierge practice, where I was working out of my patients’ homes, I started to see my patients heal much faster than expected and I believe a portion of this was because of the environment they were in,' says Leary, whose clients include leaders in the film, sports and music industries.
‘When my patients were in their home, aka their comfort zone, their mind was already in a better place, which allowed me to do my job better. In a hospital setting, people have a negative physiological response. Their body tenses up and their heart rate is elevated. If you are trying to heal and you put your body in an uncomfortable place, that is only going to work against you. We wanted the exact opposite with Remedy Place.’
Inside Remedy Place New York
To complement this pioneering philosophy, Dr Leary has constructed a new vision of what wellness should look like. Remedy Place recently opened a stylish, two-storey flagship space in New York’s Flatiron neighbourhood that looks more like a design showroom than a typical wellness studio, with minimalist furniture and a brutalist-inspired interior.
In a living room snug-style lounge area, vitamin drips and shots can be enjoyed by visitors either alone or as a group. Beside this, two hyperbaric oxygen chambers are ready for use and help speed up the body’s recovery and healing process by infusing it with 50 per cent more oxygen.
Similarly, a whole-body cryotherapy chamber on the other side of the room works to reduce inflammation and boost endorphins in under four minutes at -160 degrees Fahrenheit.
At the lower level of Remedy Place’s New York space lies the club’s hallmark ice baths – the world’s first commercialised breathwork ice bath class, with guided holotropic breathwork followed by up to six minutes of being submerged in 38 degrees Fahrenheit water. Paired with its infrared sauna room, which can novelly fit up to six people in one room, it is the ultimate in improving the state of your mind and body.
‘Remedy Place New York has been artistically designed to emphasise our “designed to heal” aspect. We have more lounge space for members to hang out, take meetings, bring a date or work.
‘Most of the custom-designed seating is ergodynamic so that you have proper lumbar support while being beautiful all in one,’ Leary concludes. ‘From the underlying sound frequency underneath our lounge music, to the materials that help block EMF, to scents that clean the air you are breathing, to symmetrically balanced visuals to put your mind at ease, we have thought of it all.’
Pei-Ru Keh is the US Editor at Wallpaper*. Born and raised in Singapore, she has been a New Yorker since 2013. Pei-Ru has held various titles at Wallpaper* since she joined in 2007. She currently reports on design, art, architecture, fashion, beauty and lifestyle happenings in the United States, both in print and digitally. Pei-Ru has taken a key role in championing diversity and representation within Wallpaper's content pillars and actively seeks out stories that reflect a wide range of perspectives. She lives in Brooklyn with her husband and two children, and is currently learning how to drive.
-
Minimalist architecture: homes that inspire calm
These examples of minimalist architecture place life in the foreground – clutter is demoted; joy promoted. Elevating interiors to places of peace, these buildings created by design pioneers help us to trace a recent history of minimalism in home design.
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
‘A New Dawn’: Jackie Nickerson photographs first arrivals from Maximilian Davis’ Ferragamo
Capsule collection ‘A New Dawn’ marks the first opportunity to purchase Maximilian Davis’ designs for Ferragamo
By Jack Moss • Published
-
Step into the greatest fashion stores around the world
A virtual tour of the world’s finest fashion stores, from London to Tokyo, Atlanta to Shanghai
By Jack Moss • Published