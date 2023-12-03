Comme Si’s first store in Brooklyn is a design lover’s temple to socks

For anyone looking to put an extra bit of elevation in their step, beloved sock and loungewear label Comme Si has brought its assortment of beautiful wares into the real world with a temporary store in Brooklyn’s Dumbo neighbourhood. Located within Hudson Wilder, a design and lifestyle boutique, Comme Si occupies a window-fronted corner that it has transformed to embody founder Jenni Lee’s Korean heritage.

‘Comme Si is a celebration of my family’s history, stemming from stories of my grandfather, who travelled between Italy and South Korea in the 1960s and 1970s running a manufacturing and trade business,’ Lee says. ‘He embraced his entrepreneurial spirit despite the harshness of post-war Korea. A dreamer, he was inspired by the similarities between Korean and Italian culture – love of fine craftsmanship and food, deep respect for history and family.’

Inside the Comme Si Brooklyn store

(Image credit: Photography: Sean Davidson)

‘This story carries on through me, and shapes my visual identity and aesthetic,’ she continues. ‘It also inspires Comme Si – how the brand looks and feels, and where we produce. We partner with generational craftsmen in Italy to produce our yarns, textiles, and socks.’

Open through January 2024, Comme Si’s physical iteration poetically intertwines form and function, just like its products. ‘This is my first time bringing the brand to life in a physical space, so it was a very personal process,’ she says. ‘I’ve been dreaming about a Comme Si store for years. Functionally, the space needed to serve multiple purposes – to show our brand’s personality, [promote] our products, and inspire gift-buying for the holiday season. But the most important aspect of designing the space was the feeling it evokes.’

Upholstered stool designed by John Sohn (Image credit: Photography: Sean Davidson)

‘When you step into our store, I want you to feel like a kid in a decadent candy shop; delight in the element of surprise, feel the intention in every design detail, experience our craftsmanship through all senses.’

‘Right around the time I was planning the concept for the Comme Si space with Jenni, I was in Milan and London and came across a few shops specifically selling department store fixtures from the early 20th century,’ adds Devan Elias of Elias Studio, who previously worked for American designer Willo Perron. ‘There were several [pieces] that had intricate detailing and peculiar drawer placement, which I found to be a clever way to engage with people through curiosity. I thought it would be a great approach to channel a similar language into some of the displays for Comme Si, but designing a version that feels more updated.’

(Image credit: Photography: Sean Davidson)

The console is complemented by a wall display that mimics the repeated patterns found in Korean tiles, Eileen Gray’s ‘Brick’ screen, and hanok interiors. Finished with upholstered stools designed by John Sohn and a collection of ceramics by Yoonjee Kwak inspired by large onggi jars, commonly found in traditional Korean hanok, visitors will be hard-pressed to leave empty-handed.

‘At its core, Comme Si is a reminder to indulge in simple pleasures. We make beautiful socks and refined loungewear to bring luxury to the quiet details of everyday life,’ Lee concludes. 'I design Comme Si for the person who appreciates this attention to detail; it’s the discerning creative who curates their life with intention. We put emphasis on old world materials, craft, and colour theory, introducing textures and palettes that are visually inspiring.'

(Image credit: Photography: Sean Davidson)

Ceramics by Yoonjee Kwak inspired by traditional onggi jars, used to store and ferment food, commonly found in traditional Korean hanok (Image credit: Photography: Sean Davidson)