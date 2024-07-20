Daniel Arsham’s new bathroom collection for Kohler is dripping in amorphic forms

Another partnership between artist Daniel Arsham and American manufacturer Kohler seemed inevitable, following the rapturous reception of their 3D-printed ceramic sink ‘Rock.01’ collaboration, which made its debut at Design Miami in 2021. Now, the artist is back with equally refreshing new bathroom designs, bringing a playful mood to the smallest room in the house.

Daniel Arsham ‘Landshapes’ for ‘Arsham in Kohler’

(Image credit: Courtesy of Kohler)

The new bathroom collection is titled ‘Landshapes’ and is part of an expansive collaborative project – ‘Arsham in Kohler’ – that includes large-scale sculptures, golf merchandise, and a custom-designed cabin at Destination Kohler, the brand’s resort on the shores of Lake Michigan.

It is inside this ‘Arsham Cabin’ that the collection has taken up residence. Following the organic form of the ‘Rock.01’ sink, the ‘Landshapes’ collection shares the artist and brand's commitment to pushing the boundaries of manufacture. It comprises a free-standing tub that appears carved or hewn, ethereal vanities that are inspired by Arsham's time spent in Japan, and a basin with glass faucet handles that enhance the serene appeal of flowing water.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Kohler)

A mirror directly above the sink acts like a reflective puddle encased in a wooden frame. Atmosphere and tactility come from warm, decorative pendant and sconce lighting and Kohler WasteLAB tiles made from recycled materials, inspired by the ridged patterns made by sand deposits in the wake of the receding tide.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Kohler)

The cabin is part of the Kohler Cabin Collection and can be reserved by resort guests. It is accompanied by six large sculptures, carefully positioned by the artist across the resort, in locations including the golf club. The bronze pieces are designed to invite guests into ‘the world of Arsham’ within the world of Kohler, and the spectacular Midwest landscape beyond.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Kohler)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Kohler)

To conclude the collaboration (for now), the artist worked alongside Malbon Golf club to release a collection of merchandise finished in his signature teal patina, which also graces the roof of the Arsham Cabin.

The ‘Landshapes’ collection is featured in the Arsham Cabin, with a commercial launch set for later in 2024, destinationkohler.com